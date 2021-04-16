Business Today
Infographic: Economic Recovery Stalled

The second wave of Covid-19 has derailed India's hope of a quick economic recovery with some economic indicators showing signs of stress

Mudit Kapoor | Mohsin Shaikh | April 16, 2021 | Updated 12:41 IST
Covid-19 has derailed India's hope of a quick economic recovery

Coronavirus pandemic is hitting the Indian economy yet again. The second wave of COVID-19 which began in February 2021 has spread furiously, with new daily cases more than 2.5 times the previous record. Maharashtra and Delhi, among other places, have partially curtailed economic activity to curb the spread of the virus. This BusinessToday.In infographic dives into the latest macro-economic data to identify trend.

Tags: covd-19 | economy | economic indicators
