Infographic: Economic Recovery Stalled

Coronavirus pandemic is hitting the Indian economy yet again. The second wave of COVID-19 which began in February 2021 has spread furiously, with new daily cases more than 2.5 times the previous record. Maharashtra and Delhi, among other places, have partially curtailed economic activity to curb the spread of the virus. This BusinessToday.In infographic dives into the latest macro-economic data to identify trend.

