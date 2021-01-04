Business Today
Infographic: The Best Investments of 2020

Bitcoin emerged as the dark horse of investment market during the pandemic-riddled 2020, delivering overall returns of 295.5 per cent in the year; while share market scaled record highs, gold and silver also delivered stellar returns

Mudit Kapoor | Mohsin Sheikh | January 4, 2021 | Updated 19:36 IST
Infographic: The Best Investments of 2020
Bitcoin shined more than gold and silver in 2020

Like every aspect of our lives, the pandemic and associated developments guided investment decisions this year. Investors favoured safe-haven options like gold and silver as share market crashed early in the year. Stock market later underwent a stellar recovery, driven by positive developments in economy and vaccine development, as well as record FPI inflows. However, Bitcoin became the unexpected winner among investment options this year, delivering unmatched returns of 295.5 per cent during 2020.

