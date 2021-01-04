Infographic: The Best Investments of 2020

Like every aspect of our lives, the pandemic and associated developments guided investment decisions this year. Investors favoured safe-haven options like gold and silver as share market crashed early in the year. Stock market later underwent a stellar recovery, driven by positive developments in economy and vaccine development, as well as record FPI inflows. However, Bitcoin became the unexpected winner among investment options this year, delivering unmatched returns of 295.5 per cent during 2020.

Also view: How MSP makes Indian agriculture uncompetitive

Also view: The Rise of Bangladesh

Also view: Farm Bills - The Hot PotatoAlso view: How MGNREGS rescued migrant workers

Also view: What's the fuss about FRDI Bill?

Also view: India's GDP - Apples to apples

Also view: Bitter Pill -- Indian pharma's dependence on China