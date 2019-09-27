Business Today

Infographic: Why is there an LPG crisis in India

India faces an LPG supply crunch amid rising demand ahead of festive season

PB Jayakumar | Shivani Sharma | Mohsin Shaikh   New Delhi     Last Updated: September 27, 2019  | 23:14 IST
A look at why is India faced with an LPG shortage and what is being done to remedy it.

Global and domestic troubles have resulted in LPG supply crunch in India. The timing of the shortage is particularly bad since it's right before the festive season. The problem has burgeoned to a level where LPG cylinder deliveries are getting delayed by 15-20 days.

This BusinessToday.In infographic looks at the demand and supply problem.

