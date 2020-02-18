Infographic: How Vodafone Idea, Airtel got into trouble
After the Supreme Court ordered telcos to clear AGR dues before March 17,2020, Airtel has deposited Rs 10,000 crore while Vodafone offered to make immediate payment of Rs 2,500 crore. Vodafone reiterated that its ability to function as a going concern is dependent on a favourable outcome in the case.
Mudit Kapoor | Mohsin Sheikh
New Delhi Last Updated: February 18, 2020 | 20:32 IST
The telecom sector that's already amid a crisis has been dealt a deathly blow in the form of over Rs 1.48 lakh crore AGR dues which has to be paid before March 17 deadline as per Sepreme court's ruling. This BusinessToday.In infographic looks at the state of the telecom sector and how the AGR case unfolded.