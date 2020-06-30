Big gold fraud busted in China! 83 tonnes of fake gold bars used as loan collateral

NASDAQ-listed Kingold Jewelry, the largest privately-owned gold processor in central China's Hubei province, has been accused of depositing fake gold bars as collateral to obtain loan worth 20 billion yuan ($2.8 billion) from 14 Chinese financial institutions over the past five years. The 83 tonnes of gold bars were used as collateral but many of them have turned out to be gilded copper, news agency IANS reported, quoting Zero Hedge report.

As per the report, the loans were covered by 30 billion yuan of property insurance policies issued by Chinese insurer PICC Property and Casualty Co. Ltd. (PICC P&C) and other smaller insurers.

The scam came in light in February this year when Kingold defaulted on loans to Dongguan Trust Co. Ltd. (a Chinese shadow banks). Dongguan Trust said it found that the gold bars that were pledged as collateral turned out to be gilded copper alloy. The news spooked Kingold's creditors.

Also Read: Consumer spending dips from Rs 12,000 to Rs 3,600 per credit card; gold loans see uptick

Following Dongguan Trust, China Minsheng Trust, one of Kingold's biggest creditors, obtained a court order to test collateral before Kingold's debts came due. The test result, which came on May 22, said the bars sealed in Minsheng Trust's coffers were also copper alloy.

Authorities have already begun investigations into securities fraud. Meanwhile, Kingold chief Jia Zhihong, known as "an intimidating ex-military man", has denied that the company lodged fake bars with Chinese lenders. Jia has served in the military in Wuhan and Guangzhou.

Also Read: Gold ETFs attract Rs 815 crore inflows in May

Established in 2002 by Jia, Kingold was previously a gold factory in Hubei affiliated with the People's Bank of China that was split off from the central bank during restructuring. The company's shares are listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange.

According to Trading Economics, China ranks sixth in terms of total gold reserves with total reserves of 1,948.30 tonnes as on March 31, 2020. The US leads the country list with total gold reserves of 8,134 tonnes followed by Germany and Italy with 3,364 tonnes and 2,452 tonnes, respectively. India has also entered into the list of top ten countries with gold reserves of 642 tonnes, which is ninth highest in the world.

By Chitranjan Kumar