Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize 2021

US President Donald Trump has been nominated for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize weeks after he offered to help broker peace between Israel and the United Arab Emirates. Trump was nominated by a member of the Norwegian Parliament Christian Tybring-Gjedde.

"For his merit, I think he has done more trying to create peace between nations than most other Peace Prize nominees," said Tybring-Gjedde, member of Norwegian Parliament and chairman to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly to Fox news.

Tybring-Gjedde wrote a letter to the Nobel Committee in which he said that the Trump government had played an important role in establishing better relations between UAE and Israel.

"As it is expected other Middle Eastern countries will follow in the footsteps of the UAE, this agreement could be a game-changer that will turn the Middle East into a region of cooperation and prosperity," Tybring-Gjedde wrote. Tybring-Gjedde added that Trump played a key role in facilitating contact between conflicting sides. According to the Norwegian parliament member, Donald Trump also created new dynamics in other conflict areas such as Kashmir and North Korea. He praised Trump for dealing with the nuclear capabilities of North Kore

He lauded US President Trump for withdrawing US troops from Middle-East. "Indeed, Trump has broken a 39-year-old streak of American Presidents either starting a war or bringing the United States into an international armed conflict. The last president to avoid doing so was Peace Prize laureate Jimmy Carter," he added.

Last Month, UAE become the third Arab country after Egypt and Jordan to establish full diplomatic relations with Isreal. This has been seen as a major step towards resolving the situation in the Middle-East.

There were 318 candidates for the 2020 Peace Prize, according to the official Nobel website. The winner of the prize for 2021 will not be announced until October of next year.

