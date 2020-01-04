Gurdwara Nankana Sahib remains untouched, undamaged, says Pakistan after backlash

Amid backlash and reports over the desecration of Gurdwara Nankana Sahib near Lahore, Pakistan has issued a statement denying any such incident. Pakistan's Foreign Office said that there was an altercation near the gurdwara, which have been given a communal light.

The statement said that the provincial authorities in the Punjab province have informed that there was a scuffle in the city of Nankana Sahib on Friday between two Muslim groups. The altercation happened on a minor incident at a tea-stall and the District Administration immediately intervened and arrested the accused.

"Attempts to paint this incident as a communal issue are patently motivated. Most importantly, the Gurdwara remains untouched and undamaged. All insinuations to the contrary, particularly the claims of acts of 'desecration and destruction' and desecration of the holy place, are not only false but also mischievous," said the FO.

The FO said that Pakistan is committed to uphold the law and order and providing security and protection to the people, especially the minorities.

The statement by the FO comes after MEA condemned the incident. "India strongly condemns these wanton acts of destruction and desecration of the holy place. We call upon the government of Pakistan to take immediate steps to ensure safety, security, and welfare of the members of the Sikh community. Strong action must be taken against the miscreants who indulged in desecration of the holy Gurdwara and attacked members of the minority Sikh community," it said.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) also expressed concern over reports of the mob attack on the Nankana Sahib Gurdwara.

Gurdwara Nankana Sahib, also known as the Gurdwara Janam Asthan, is the site where the first Guru of the Sikhs, Guru Nanak, was born. It is regarded as one of the holiest Sikh sites.

