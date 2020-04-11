IMF's Kristalina Georgieva creates External Advisory Group; ropes in Raghuram Rajan, 11 others

IMF MD Kristalina Georgieva on Friday named former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan and 11 others to her external advisory group to provide perspectives from around the globe on key developments and policy issues, including responses to the exceptional challenges the world now faces due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Rajan, 57, who was the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor for three years until September 2016, is currently working as a professor at the prestigious University of Chicago.

Other members of the Managing Director's External Advisory Group are:

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, former Finance Minister of Nigeria

Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Senior Minister of Singapore and Chairman of the Monetary Authority of Singapore

Kristin Forbes, Professor, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Kevin Rudd, former Prime Minister of Australia

Lord Mark Malloch Brown, former United Nations Deputy Secretary-General

Feike Sijbesima, Honorary Chair, DSM, Former CEO, Royal DSM

Ana Botin, Group Executive Chairman, Santander

Carmen Reinhart, Professor, Harvard University

Mohamed A. El-Erian, Chief Economic Adviser, Allianz

Scott Minerd, Chief Investment Officer, Guggenheim Investments

Nyaradzayi Gumbonzvanda, Chair of ActionAid International

Georgieva said that even before the spread of COVID-19 and the dramatic health, economic and financial disruptions it has brought, International Monetary Fund (IMF) members confronted a rapidly evolving world and complex policy issues.

"To serve our membership well in this context, we need top-notch input and expertise from the widest range of sources, inside and outside the Fund," she said.

"Toward this end, I am proud that an exceptional and diverse group of eminent individuals with high-level policy, market and private sector experience has agreed to serve on my External Advisory Group. Today we had a dynamic discussion to gain their insights, and to receive informal reactions to our ideas and approaches," the IMF Managing Director said.

The Managing Director's External Advisory Group will meet a few times a year with the IMF's Managing Director, Deputy Managing Directors, and a sub-set of IMF department Directors.

The novel coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 96,000 people and infected over 1,605,000 in 193 countries and territories since it first emerged in China in December.

(With PTI imputs)

