Nasdaq at all-time high; S&P 500, Dow Jones open tad lower

Business Today
twitter-logoReuters | December 7, 2020 | Updated 20:55 IST
The Nasdaq extended a rally to hit a record high on Monday on growing hopes for the passage of a new stimulus bill, while the S&P 500 and the Dow dipped on Sino-US tensions over Hong Kong.

At 9:34 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 67.35 points, or 0.22%, at 30,150.91, the S&P 500 was down 6.65 points, or 0.18%, at 3,692.47, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 23.40 points, or 0.19%, at 12,487.63.

