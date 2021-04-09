PM Modi mourns death of Prince Philip; says thoughts and prayers with Royal Family

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday evening took to social media to condole the death of Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II. The Duke of Edinburgh passed away on Friday morning, as confirmed by the royal family.

"My thoughts are with the British people and the Royal Family on the passing away of HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. He had a distinguished career in the military and was at the forefront of many community service initiatives. May his soul rest in peace," said PM Modi in a tweet.

The Royal Family Twitter handle confirmed the death of the Duke. It said that Prince Philip passed away at Windsor Castle peacefully. He was 99 years old.

"It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. Further announcements will be made in due course. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss," stated The Royal Family in a statement.

Born on June 10 1921, Prince Philip joined the British Royal Navy in 1939, at the age of 18 years. Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II married on November 20, 1947. The Duke of Edinburgh was made a prince in 1957. He had reached the rank of Commander by then. Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II have four children -- Charles, Prince of Wales, Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex.

Prince Philip was the longest-serving consort of a reigning monarch as well as the longest-lived male member of the British royal family.

