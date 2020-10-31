Business Today
US polls 2020: No final decision on election night venue yet, says Donald Trump

The Republican president dropped plans to appear at the Trump International Hotel in Washington and will likely watch the returns from the White House on Tuesday evening

October 31, 2020
US President Donald Trump said on Friday there has been no final decision on where he will spend Election Night.

"We haven't made a determination. We have certain rules and regulations, you know," Trump told reporters at the White House before leaving on a campaign trip.

The New York Times reported that the Republican president dropped plans to appear at the Trump International Hotel in Washington and will likely watch the returns from the White House on Tuesday evening. Trump faces Democratic challenger Joe Biden in the November 3 contest.

The city has said the streets on blocks around the White House will be closed to parking on Election Day and the following day, with intermittent street closures possible.

