BCI announces All India Bar Exam 20 exam date for Nov 30, registrations open from Sept 29

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has announced the schedule for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 20, which will be held offline on November 30, 2025, at designated centres across the country. The notification is now available on the official website, allindiabarexamination.com.

According to the BCI, registrations for AIBE 20 will open on September 29, 2025, and remain active until October 28. Candidates must complete fee payments by October 29, with the correction window open until October 31. Admit cards will be released online on November 15.

AIBE 20 Key Dates

Registration Begins: September 29, 2025

Last Date for Registration: October 28, 2025

Fee Payment Deadline: October 29, 2025

Form Correction Ends: October 31, 2025

Admit Card Release: November 15, 2025

Exam Date: November 30, 2025

The All India Bar Examination is a mandatory test for law graduates conducted by the BCI. Eligible candidates include those who have completed a three-year or five-year LLB degree, or final-year students without pending backlogs. Clearing the AIBE is required to obtain an advocate’s certificate of practice, which authorises candidates to practice law in courts and tribunals nationwide.

The BCI has set the minimum qualifying marks at 45% for General and OBC candidates, and 40% for SC/ST and differently-abled candidates, ensuring a standard benchmark for entry into the legal profession.