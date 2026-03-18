Bihar board 10th,12th result expected this week? How to check your results online and more

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to announce the Class 12 (Intermediate) results for 2026 within the coming days, with Class 10 (Matric) results likely to follow later. Over 13 lakh students are currently awaiting their scores, making this one of the most anticipated result announcements in the country.

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According to recent updates and past trends, the Class 12 results are likely to be declared between March 16 and March 25, while the Class 10 results are expected in the last week of March. The board has already begun topper verification, a process typically conducted just before final results are released, indicating that the announcement is in its final stage.

The BSEB Class 12 exams were held from February 2 to 13, 2026, while Class 10 exams took place between February 17 and 25, 2026. Historically, the board declares Intermediate results first, followed by Matric results.

Where and how to check Bihar Board results

Once released, students can check their results online through official BSEB websites. Some of the key portals include:

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seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com

results.biharboardonline.com

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Students will need their roll number and roll code to access their scorecards. After entering the details, the result will appear on the screen and can be downloaded for future use. It is advised to keep login credentials ready to avoid last-minute delays.

Step-by-step process to check results

Visit any official BSEB result website Click on the Class 10 or Class 12 result link Enter roll number and roll code Submit details to view the result Download and print the scorecard

Students may also get the option to check results via SMS, although this facility is yet to be officially confirmed for 2026.

Passing marks and evaluation criteria

For Class 12 students, a minimum of 33% marks in theory subjects and 40% in practical exams is required to pass. For Class 10, students must secure at least 30% marks in each subject and meet the overall aggregate requirement to qualify.

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What happens after the results

The online result is provisional, and original mark sheets will be issued by the respective schools later. Students who pass Class 10 can apply for admission to Class 11, while Class 12 students will move forward with college admissions.