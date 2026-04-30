ACC Q4 FY26 results: Net profit tumbles 68% YoY; revenue climbs 18% — check dividend amount, record date

Cement maker ACC Ltd on Thursday reported a 68.28 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 238.25 crore for the March quarter (Q4 FY26), compared with Rs 751.03 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

The Adani Group firm said profitability was impacted by elevated cost pressures amid the ongoing West Asia conflict. "Cost pressures from fuel, diesel, packaging bag supply constraints, and rupee depreciation impacted this quarter and impact expected to continue in H1 FY'27," the company stated.

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"The Company is actively strengthening cost-mitigation measures through fuel mix optimisation, higher renewable energy usage, reducing logistics costs via rail and sea, and disciplined production and inventory management," it added.

Despite the profit decline, revenue from operations rose 17.96 per cent YoY to Rs 7,124.47 crore in Q4 FY26, up from Rs 6,039.70 crore in the corresponding period last year.

On the cost front, total expenses surged 22.71 per cent to Rs 6,826.24 crore during the quarter, compared with Rs 5,562.85 crore a year earlier, reflecting higher input and operating costs.

ACC also highlighted that it recorded its highest-ever quarterly sales volume at 11.9 million tonnes (MnT), marking an 8 per cent YoY growth.

Alongside its earnings, the company's board recommended a dividend of Rs 7.50 per equity share of face value Rs 10 each for FY26, subject to shareholder approval.

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"The Board has recommended Dividend of Rs 7.50/- (Rupees Seven and paise Fifty Only) per Equity Share of face value of Rs 10/- each fully paid-up for the Financial Year 2025-26, subject to approval of shareholders of the Company," it said.

ACC has fixed June 12, 2026, as the record date to determine shareholder eligibility for the dividend. "It is hereby informed that the Company has fixed Friday, June 12, 2026, as 'Record Date' for the purpose of determining entitlement of the members of the Company to receive Dividend for the financial year 2025-26. The said Dividend, if declared by the shareholders at the ensuing AGM, shall be paid on or after July 1, 2026 subject to deduction of tax at source as applicable," the company added.

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The results were announced after market hours. Earlier in the day, ACC shares settled 0.70 per cent lower at Rs 1,426.55 on BSE.