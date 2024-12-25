CA final exam results 2024: ICAI set to announce results tomorrow; Check how to download 

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is slated to release the results for the CA Final examinations on December 26, 2024. Candidates who participated in the exams can access their results on the official ICAI websites—icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, or icai.nic.in—using their login credentials, although formal confirmation of the release date is still pending.

The CA Final exams took place from November 3 to November 14, 2024, with Group I conducted on November 3, 5, and 7, followed by Group II on November 9, 11, and 14.

How to Access the Results:

1. Visit the official ICAI website.

2. Click on the CA Final 2024 results link on the homepage.

3. Enter your login details, including your roll number and password.

4. Submit the information to view and download your scorecard.

ICAI official Dhiraj Khandelwal previously indicated via a post on X (formerly Twitter) that results may be available by the evening of December 26, 2024.

In related news, ICAI had to reschedule exams in five centers due to assembly elections and by-elections. The exams originally set for November 13, 2024, in Hazaribagh, Jamshedpur, and Ranchi (Jharkhand), Raipur (Chhattisgarh), and Jhunjhunu (Rajasthan) were postponed to November 14, 2024.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official websites for updates and be prepared with their login credentials to access their results promptly.

