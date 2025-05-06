CBSE 2025 board results: DigiLocker access codes now live for Class 10, 12 students- This is how you can access them

With the CBSE Board Result 2025 just around the corner, the Central Board of Secondary Education has begun distributing DigiLocker access PINs to Class 10 and 12 students. These 6-digit codes are essential for students to retrieve their digital marksheets, migration certificates, and other official documents once results are declared.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The CBSE has officially started rolling out DigiLocker access codes for Class 10 and 12 students, enabling them to access their digital academic records immediately after the CBSE Board Result 2025 is announced.

Each student will require a 6-digit PIN, which schools are instructed to download and share securely. The access code will be needed to view and download marksheets, migration certificates, and school leaving certificates from DigiLocker.

How schools can download DigiLocker PINs:

Visit digitallocker.gov.in Select ‘Login as School’ Enter CBSE LOC credentials Click on ‘Download PIN File’ Choose the relevant class (10 or 12) Share each student’s PIN confidentially

How students can access CBSE results on DigiLocker:

Once the board results are declared, students can follow these steps:

Advertisement

Visit digilocker.gov.in/activatecbse Select Class 10 or 12 Enter roll number, school code, and the 6-digit PIN provided by the school After verification, log in to DigiLocker Link Aadhaar (if not already done) Go to ‘Pull Partner Documents’ Select the year and document type Click ‘Get Document’ and save it to your locker

Students who haven’t received their PIN should immediately contact their school. In addition to school distribution, CBSE will also send credentials via SMS to students’ registered mobile numbers.

CBSE results will also be accessible through the official websites: