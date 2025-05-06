CBSE 2025 board results: DigiLocker access codes now live for Class 10, 12 students- This is how you can access them

With the CBSE Board Result 2025 just around the corner, the Central Board of Secondary Education has begun distributing DigiLocker access PINs to Class 10 and 12 students. These 6-digit codes are essential for students to retrieve their digital marksheets, migration certificates, and other official documents once results are declared.
Each student will require a 6-digit PIN, which schools are instructed to download and share securely. The access code will be needed to view and download marksheets, migration certificates, and school leaving certificates from DigiLocker.
How schools can download DigiLocker PINs:
Visit digitallocker.gov.in
Select ‘Login as School’
Enter CBSE LOC credentials
Click on ‘Download PIN File’
Choose the relevant class (10 or 12)
Share each student’s PIN confidentially
How students can access CBSE results on DigiLocker:
Once the board results are declared, students can follow these steps:
Select Class 10 or 12
Enter roll number, school code, and the 6-digit PIN provided by the school
After verification, log in to DigiLocker
Link Aadhaar (if not already done)
Go to ‘Pull Partner Documents’
Select the year and document type
Click ‘Get Document’ and save it to your locker
Students who haven’t received their PIN should immediately contact their school. In addition to school distribution, CBSE will also send credentials via SMS to students’ registered mobile numbers.
CBSE results will also be accessible through the official websites: