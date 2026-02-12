CBSE 2026 board exams: Here's what majorly changes for Class 10 and Class 12 students under NEP 2020

A major reset is underway for board exams in 2026. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has introduced structural reforms that will affect both Class 10 and Class 12 students, marking one of the most significant shifts in recent years.

The changes centre on three areas: digital evaluation of Class 12 answer sheets, an option to appear twice for Class 10 board exams in the same academic year, and a redesigned question paper pattern focused on competency-based assessment under the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020).

Advertisement

Related Articles

Here’s a clear look at what students and schools can expect in 2026.

CBSE board exams 2026: Changes for class 12 students

Starting with the 2026 board exams, CBSE will evaluate Class 12 answer sheets through an On-Screen Marking (OSM) system. This replaces the traditional process of transporting physical answer books to centralised evaluation centres.

Under the new system, answer scripts will be scanned and assessed digitally by trained examiners. For 2026, however, Class 10 answer sheets will continue to be evaluated in physical mode.

CBSE, which conducts board exams for nearly 46 lakh students in India and abroad, says the shift is aimed at improving efficiency and transparency. According to its February 9, 2026 circular, key benefits include:

Advertisement

Removal of totalling and calculation errors

Reduced manual handling of answer books

Faster completion of evaluation

Lower logistics and transportation costs

Teachers can evaluate from their own schools

No need for post-result mark verification

Reduced administrative workload

Wider participation from affiliated schools, including overseas institutions

A more environmentally sustainable process

In practical terms, teachers will log into a secure digital system to mark scanned answer sheets instead of travelling to marking hubs.

Class 10 students to get a second attempt

From 2026 onwards, Class 10 students will have the option to appear for two board examinations within the same academic year. The move follows a June 25, 2025, notification.

Advertisement

The reform aligns with NEP 2020’s recommendation to reduce the pressure associated with a single, high-stakes examination. Students can use the second attempt to improve their scores, without waiting an entire year.

The dual-exam system is expected to:

Ease exam-related stress

Allow performance improvement within the same academic session

Provide greater flexibility in academic planning

Detailed scheduling and result guidelines have been issued separately by the Board.

Revised question paper structure for Classes 10 and 12

Another key shift is the redesigned question paper pattern. While CBSE had earlier announced changes through Circular No. Acad-30/2024: The 2026 exams will be among the first batch to be fully prepared under the revised structure.

The new format emphasises competency-based assessment and reduces reliance on rote memorisation.

The revised weightage for theoretical papers is:

50% Competency-Based Questions : Case studies, source-based questions, and application-oriented formats testing understanding and real-world problem-solving.

20% Objective-Type Questions : Multiple-choice questions focusing on conceptual clarity.

30% Constructed Response Questions: Short and long-answer questions, with reduced weight compared to previous years.

This significantly lowers the dominance of lengthy descriptive responses and shifts focus toward analytical thinking and practical application.