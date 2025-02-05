CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams: Passing marks, grading system, key rules; Check details here

As the CBSE board exams approach, students are keen to understand the exact requirements for passing. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has laid out clear guidelines for Class 10 and 12 students, specifying subject-wise minimum scores and grading criteria. With theory exams starting on February 15, 2025, here’s a breakdown of the essential rules, passing marks, and compartment exam details.

CBSE’s exam structure and grading system

CBSE follows a structured assessment system that includes both theory and practical components for applicable subjects. The board awards individual subject-wise marks or grades, but does not provide an overall aggregate score.

Marking system: Students receive numerical scores for both theory and practical exams. Internal assessments display only grades.

Grading scale: External exams use a 9-point scale (A1 to E), while internal assessments in Class 10 follow a 5-point scale (A to E).

Passing marks: A minimum of 33% is required in each subject, including theory and practical components where applicable.

For subjects with both theory and practical exams, students must secure 33% separately in theory, practical, and the overall total to pass.

CBSE Class 12 passing criteria

Class 12 students must achieve the following to pass the Senior School Certificate Examination:

At least 33% in each subject

33% in the theory exam

33% in the practical exam (if applicable)

33% overall in that subject

CBSE does not award aggregate marks or distinctions. If a student fails in one subject, they are eligible to appear for a compartment exam.

CBSE Class 10 passing criteria

For Class 10, the requirements are similar:

A minimum of 33% in each subject

Internal assessment subjects are graded on a five-point scale (A to E)

There are no overall divisions, distinctions, or aggregate marks awarded. However, if a student fails in up to two subjects, they can take the compartment exam.

CBSE compartment exams: Who is eligible?

Students who fail in one or two subjects in their CBSE board exams can take the compartment exam for a second chance at passing. They are allowed up to three attempts:

First attempt: July/August of the same year Second attempt: March/April of the next year Third attempt: July/August of the next year

If a student fails all three attempts, they must reappear for all subjects in the following academic year.

For subjects with practical exams, previous practical marks are carried forward if the student passes the practical but fails the theory. However, if they fail the practical, they must retake both the theory and practical exams.

CBSE merit certificates

CBSE awards Merit Certificates to the top 0.1% of students in each subject, provided they meet the board’s passing criteria.

Exam format: Theory and practical split