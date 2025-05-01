CBSE Class 10, 12 boards result 2025 to be out soon: Check how to download marksheet

With the ICSE and ISC results already out, anxious anticipation is building among CBSE students as they await the Class 10 and 12 board exam results for 2025. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has not yet announced the official date or time, but based on previous trends, the results are expected to be declared in the second week of May.

The board usually releases a formal schedule either on the day of the result or the night before. Students are advised to remain calm and monitor official updates through trusted sources, as no official communication has been issued so far by CBSE authorities.

Once declared, nearly 50 lakh students will be able to access their marksheets online. The results will be available on multiple platforms, including:

cbse.gov.in

results.cbse.nic.in

DigiLocker app

UMANG app

Via SMS or IVRS (Interactive Voice Response System)

Steps to check CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2025 online:

Visit cbse.gov.in or results.cbse.nic.in Click on the result link for Class 10 or Class 12 Enter your application number and date of birth Advertisement Download the PDF of your scorecard Take a printout for future reference

Class 12 passing criteria

To pass, a student must score at least 26 marks out of 80 in each theory paper and a minimum of 33% in both theory and practical combined for every subject. The overall pass percentage is calculated by dividing the total marks obtained across five subjects by 500, then multiplying by 100.

CBSE follows a nine-point grading system ranging from A1 to E. A1 is awarded to the top 1/8th of passed candidates, followed by A2, B1, B2, and so on. Grades C1, C2, D1, and D2 follow for successive performance brackets, while grade E is assigned to students who fail.

Class 10 passing criteria

To clear the Class 10 board exams, students must score at least 33% in each subject. CBSE may award grace marks to students falling short by just one mark.