TCS Q3 results, dividend on Monday, January 12: Q3 preview, deal wins, target prices

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) is all set to kick start earnings season on Monday, January 12. Along with its December quarter results, the TCS board would also consider its third interim dividend for FY26. Stock analysts largely see TCS reporting a 4-6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit for the quarter on a similar growth in revenue. The quarter may see EBIT margins for TCS to decline sequentially, driven by a two-month impact of wage hikes and the continuation of redundancy costs, analysts said.

TCS Q3 results preview

MOFSL expects TCS to report 5.1 per cent YoY rise in net profit at Rs 13,080 crore on 4.1 per cent YoY rise in sales at Rs 66,570 crore. The domestic brokerage, which has a target price of Rs 4,400 on the stock, said the largest IT player may post revenue growth of 0.5 per cent QoQ on constant currency (CC) terms, with international business growing 0.5 per cent and BSNL rampup. Inorganic contribution from ListEngage is expected to be

around 0.1 per cent.

Axis Securities expects TCS to report 2.6 per cent QoQ topline growth, driven by growth in BFSI, Hi-tech, and cross-currency tailwinds. EBIT margins are expected to decline by 28 bps during the quarter due to the impact of wage hikes, higher investments, and lower working days. This brokerage sees TCS Q3 net profit rising 5.8 per cent YoY to Rs 13,163 crore. It sees sales rising 5.6 per cent YoY to Rs 67,526 crore.

Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities said profit after tax for TCS may rise 4.1 per cent YoY to Rs 13,016 crore on 5.1 per cent YoY rise in sales at Rs 67,648 crore. It sees Ebit margin at 24.5 per cent compared with 25.2 per cent in the September quarter and 24.8 per cent in the year-ago quarter. This brokerage suggested a target of Rs 3,861 for TCS.

TCS Q3 deal wins

Kotak Institutional Equities sees deal wins in the range of $10-11 billion for the quarter. According to unconfirmed media reports, TCS won a mega deal in the telecom vertical, it noted. Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities sees total contract value (TCV) above the guided range of $7-9 billion despite some delays in decision making.

TCS Q3 earnings: What to watch

Kotak Institutional Equities said the focus will be on the company's renewed aggression and investments to accelerate growth. It expects investor to focus on measures underway to accelerate revenue growth and wallet share shifts in developed markets, deal pipeline and overview of client budgets for CY2026 and GenAI revenues, enterprise adoption and deflationary impact on spends. It also sees investors focusing on the impact of GCC ramp-up on growth of companies and GCC as a growth lever, progress on planned data center investments, areas of strategic importance for inorganic investments, and margin aspirations in light of elevated competitive intensity.

"We will look out for comments on the remaining lay-offs and impacts, if any. Apart from this we will look out for further details in respect of the data center business during the earnings concall," Nirmal Bang said.

Outlook on near-term demand & client tech budgets, AI data centers, and deal wins would be key monitorables, MOFSL said adding that The recent acquisition of ListEnagge and Coastal cloud provides growth support for near term. Commentaries around realising synergy from acquisitions would be monitored.

Axis Securities said all eyes are on deal pipeline, vertical commentary, and outlook on BSNL advance purchase order.

TCS interim dividend record date

If declared, interim dividend will be paid to the equity shareholders of TCS, whose names appear on the register of members or in the records of the depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on Saturday, January 17, 2026.