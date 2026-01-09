YES Bank shares rise 43% from 52-week low; buy, sell or hold?

Shares of YES Bank have surged 43% from their 52-week low. The banking stock fell to a 52-week low of Rs 16.02 on March 12, 2025. However, the banking stock has risen 7% in this year. It trades near the 52 week high of Rs 24.30 reached on October 10, 2025. In the current session, YES Bank stock rose over 15 to Rs 23.22 against the previous close of Rs 22.72 on BSE. Market cap of the bank stood at Rs 71,950 crore.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the YES Bank stock stands at 57, signaling the stock is neither overbought nor oversold on charts.

YES Bank shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Drumil Vithlani, Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza said, "We have observed a falling wedge breakout in Yes Bank, supported by strong volume over the past two days, which validates the breakout strength. Momentum is further supported by RSI at 63.53, well above its 14-day average of 43.33, indicating continuation of positive momentum. Immediate support is placed near 21.2, while resistance is seen at 23.25, followed by 24.3, which can be considered as potential target levels."

Jigar Patel from Anand Rathi said, "Support will be Rs 22 and resistance at Rs 23.5. A decisive move above the Rs 23.5 level may trigger a further upside of Rs 25. The expected trading range will be between Rs 22 and Rs 25 for the short-term."

Aakash Shah, Research Analyst at Choice Broking said, "Yes Bank is displaying a constructive trend reversal and consolidation-to-expansion setup after a prolonged corrective phase. After a sharp rally toward the Rs 24–24.5 resistance zone, the stock entered a healthy consolidation phase, holding above prior breakout levels. Structurally, the Rs 21.5–22.0 zone (aligned with the 50 EMA and prior support) now acts as a key demand area. As long as the price sustains above this region, the bullish structure remains intact. A decisive breakout and acceptance above Rs 23.5–24.0 could open the path toward the next upside objectives near Rs 25.5–26.0."

Independent analyst Abhijeet said, "Yes Bank stock price is bullish on the Daily charts with strong support at Rs 22.18. A daily close above resistance of Rs 23.25 could lead to a target of Rs 24.8 in the near term."