CBSE class 10 boards 2025 results to be announced on this date: Here’s how and where to check your marks

The wait is nearly over for CBSE Class 10 students. Results for the 2025 board exams are expected to be announced on or after May 20, based on the Central Board of Secondary Education's (CBSE) past release patterns.

In 2024, the results were declared on May 13, and in 2023, on May 12. While there’s no official confirmation yet, late May remains the most likely window. Students are advised to keep checking the official websites regularly during the last week of May.

Where to check your result

Once announced, students can access their CBSE Class 10 results through these official portals:

Additionally, results and certificates will also be available on DigiLocker and the UMANG app.

How to download your result

Visit results.cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in Click on ‘CBSE Class 10 Scorecard 2025’ Enter your application number and date of birth Download and save your marksheet for future use

What you need to pass

To clear the Class 10 board exams, students must score at least 33% in each subject. CBSE may award grace marks to students falling short by just one mark.

DigiLocker: For digital marksheets and certificates

CBSE will also upload the digital version of your marksheet to DigiLocker on the result day. The pass certificate will be available a few days later.

Steps:

Log into your DigiLocker account Go to 'Issued Documents' Download your CBSE Class 10 marksheet and certificate

What your marksheet will show

Student’s name, roll number, and date of birth

Parents’ names

Subject-wise marks (theory and practical)

Total marks and final status (Pass/Not Pass)

Meanwhile, CBSE has introduced a new exam structure starting the 2025–26 academic year. From next year, Class 10 students will have the option to appear for two board exams, one in February and another in April, giving them more flexibility in assessment.