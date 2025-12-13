Cabinet approves Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhikshan Bill to replace UGC, AICTE, NCTE in the biggest education overhaul

Indian higher education is set for its biggest structural change in decades following the Union Cabinet’s approval of the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhikshan Bill. The new legislation will create a single higher education regulator to replace the University Grants Commission (UGC), All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), and National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE). This will bring all non-medical and non-law higher education institutions under one authority.

The move aims to address the longstanding issue of regulatory overlap and promises improved efficiency and accountability. The new regulator aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020’s goal to streamline governance in higher education. It will standardise regulation, accreditation, and professional standards, while medical and law colleges will continue to be governed by their respective bodies.

Previously called the Higher Education Commission of India (HECI) Bill, the legislation was renamed the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhikshan Bill before its approval. The Commission will handle regulatory and accreditation functions, but funding for higher education will remain with the Department of Higher Education under the education ministry.

Efforts to unify the regulatory framework began in 2018 with the draft HECI Bill, aiming to reduce fragmentation and create empowered bodies with clear roles. The NEP 2020 emphasised the need to optimise governance through distinct bodies handling specific roles.

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who took charge in 2021, accelerated the consolidation process. With Cabinet approval now secured, the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhikshan Commission is set to implement a regulatory framework long awaited by stakeholders.

The Commission will not manage funding responsibilities, which will continue under the current ministry structure unless a separate Higher Education Funding Authority is created in the future.

For decades, Indian higher education was regulated by the UGC for non-technical education, AICTE for technical courses, and NCTE for teacher training.