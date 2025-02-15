CBSE Class 10 English board exam 2025: Moderately tough paper with few tricky questions- Analysis here

The CBSE Class 10 English board exam for 2025 kicked off today, February 15, marking the start of the board exams. While the paper was moderately difficult and covered all key topics, teachers and students noted a few errors and ambiguities across different sets.

According to Meenakshi Sharma, HOD (English) at Shiv Nadar School, Faridabad, the three sets of the question paper had noticeable variations. “Set 1 was slightly more challenging, featuring more critical-thinking questions in Literature and inference-based long answers, while the other two sets had more direct questions,” she explained.

Khushi, a student who received Set 1, had a different take. "I found it easy," she said, attributing her comfort to thorough preparation.

Reading and Writing Sections

Pragya Joseph, Senior Educator at Shiv Nadar School, described the reading comprehension section as easy, with analytical paragraph questions closely resembling those in the CBSE sample papers. "The writing section was straightforward, with key points clearly mentioned, making it easier for students to frame their answers," she noted.

The grammar section was rated easy to moderately difficult, sticking strictly to the syllabus.

Literature Section

The literature section drew mixed reactions from educators. Both Mahima Dudeja, English Educator at JAIN International Residential School, Bengaluru, and Pratima Jha, HOD (English) at Silverline Prestige School, Ghaziabad, observed that the section covered a broad range of topics.

Short-answer questions were simple but required careful reading due to slight twists. Reference-to-context questions demanded deeper thinking, while long-answer questions were more extensive, often involving character comparisons.

“The length of the paper was moderate, and most students finished on time,” said Pragya Joseph. Meenakshi Sharma agreed, adding that most questions were familiar from classroom practice, making the exam manageable.

While Pratima Jha rated the paper 7/10, suggesting improvements in clarity and question variety, she noted that the exam was fair overall. Students left the hall feeling satisfied and confident.