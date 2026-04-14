The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 10 and Class 12 board examination results for 2026 soon, with lakhs of students awaiting official confirmation on the declaration date. While the board has not yet released a final schedule, indications suggest Class 10 results may arrive earlier than usual this year, followed by Class 12 shortly after.

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Nearly 43 lakh students reportedly appeared for the board examinations this year, including around 25 lakh Class 10 candidates.

Why CBSE results may come earlier this year

The expected early declaration is linked to CBSE's revised academic structure, especially for Class 10. From this year, the board has introduced a two-phase examination model that gives students an opportunity to improve scores through a second exam cycle later in the year.

To accommodate that schedule, CBSE is expected to release Session 1 results faster than previous years. In 2025, both Class 10 and Class 12 results were declared on May 13.

Expected result dates

Although no official date has been confirmed, reports suggest:

Class 10 Result 2026 may be declared by mid to late April

Class 12 Result 2026 may be released before the second week of May

Students are advised to wait for official confirmation from CBSE and avoid relying on unverified social media claims.

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When were the exams held?

CBSE board examinations for 2026 began on February 17.

Class 10 exams concluded on March 11

Class 12 exams concluded on April 10

Most papers were conducted in a single shift beginning at 10:30 am.

Where to check CBSE Result 2026

Once announced, students will be able to access their marksheets on the following platforms:

results.cbse.nic.in

cbse.gov.in

results.nic.in

results.digilocker.gov.in

UMANG app

Students may need their roll number, school number, date of birth and admit card ID to log in.

What is new in Class 10 this year?

Under the new two-board system, students unhappy with their marks can reappear in up to three subjects during the second phase scheduled between May 15 and June 1, 2026.

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Students failing in two subjects may be placed in the compartment category and can appear in the second examination. Those failing or absent in three or more subjects will have to wait for the main board exams in 2027.

Passing marks and grace marks

To pass the CBSE board examinations, students must secure at least 33 per cent overall. Reports also indicate that students falling short by one or two marks in Class 10 may be considered for grace marks under board policy.