‘A ***** to use and discard...’: Former Pentagon official slams Pakistan, Asim Munir

Former US Department of Defence official Michael Rubin has triggered sharp debate with a scathing critique of Pakistan’s military leadership and US foreign policy under President Donald Trump, arguing that Islamabad’s attempts to leverage Washington for strategic gains will ultimately fail.

In a strongly worded opinion piece published by The Sunday Guardian, Rubin accused Pakistan of believing it can manipulate Trump and use its role in regional diplomacy to secure military and political advantages against India. According to Rubin, however, history suggests the United States repeatedly abandons Pakistan once its immediate strategic utility fades.

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Slamming Pakistan and Asim Munir, Rubin wrote that “from a Washington perspective, Pakistan isn’t a woman to marry, but rather a wh**e to use and discard,” adding that Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir was “just the latest pimp”.

Rubin’s comments came amid renewed geopolitical attention on South Asia, particularly after Trump’s recent praise for Pakistan and its people — a notable shift from his earlier criticism during his first presidential term, when he accused Islamabad of “lies and deceit” over terrorism and its handling of extremist groups.

Rubin targets Pakistan military leadership

Much of Rubin’s criticism was directed at Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir, whom he described as attempting to outmanoeuvre Washington through diplomacy and mediation efforts.

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"From a Washington perspective, #Pakistan is not a woman to marry, but rather a whore to use and discard. Munir is just the latest pimp. Trump’s term is ending and whoever comes next—Republican or Democrat—will likely agree on one issue: Pakistan is not to be trusted, nor… — Michael Rubin (@mrubin1971) May 9, 2026

Rubin argued that Pakistani authorities may believe their growing relevance in discussions around regional security and conflict mediation could persuade the United States to offer military technology or political concessions, including a more active role in the Kashmir issue.

He also criticised Trump’s understanding of the India-Pakistan conflict, referring to the US President’s earlier remarks describing Kashmir as a “thousand-year dispute.” Rubin suggested such statements reflected historical ignorance and could embolden Islamabad into believing it has diplomatic leverage in Washington.

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The former Pentagon official also criticised Trump for honouring Munir, whom he described as a “terror apologist with both American and Indian blood on his hands”.

A history of transactional ties

The opinion piece revisits decades of turbulent US-Pakistan relations, portraying the alliance as fundamentally transactional rather than strategic.

Rubin claimed successive American administrations have turned to Pakistan only during moments of geopolitical necessity — particularly during the Cold War and the Soviet-Afghan conflict — before distancing themselves once those objectives were achieved.

He referenced multiple periods when Washington imposed sanctions on Pakistan, including restrictions linked to Islamabad’s nuclear weapons programme under the Symington, Pressler and Glenn amendments.

According to Rubin, these repeated cycles demonstrate a consistent pattern: Pakistan gains temporary importance when US interests require cooperation, but loses influence once those priorities shift elsewhere.

The analyst also argued that Washington historically viewed India as the more strategically important partner due to its size, military strength and geopolitical influence, even if Cold War dynamics later pushed the US closer to Pakistan.

India-US ties and regional implications

Rubin’s remarks are likely to resonate strongly in India, where concerns have periodically emerged over US engagement with Pakistan despite Washington’s growing strategic partnership with New Delhi.

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Over the past two decades, India and the United States have significantly expanded defence cooperation, technology partnerships and Indo-Pacific coordination. However, any renewed American outreach to Pakistan often draws scrutiny from Indian strategic circles, particularly when linked to military or security cooperation.

Rubin argued that Trump’s recent posture risks undermining years of effort invested in strengthening US-India ties. He accused the administration of overlooking Pakistan’s alleged support for extremist networks and its historical links with groups such as the Taliban.

At the same time, Rubin warned Pakistan against assuming that Trump-era promises or diplomatic overtures would survive beyond the current administration. He claimed there remains bipartisan scepticism within Washington about Pakistan’s long-term reliability as an ally.

Rubin’s article has also drawn attention for its unusually harsh and provocative language describing US-Pakistan relations. Critics online have questioned the tone of his remarks, while supporters argue the piece reflects long-standing frustrations within sections of the American strategic establishment regarding Islamabad’s role in regional conflicts and counterterrorism efforts.

(Rubin currently serves as director of policy analysis at Middle East Forum and is a senior fellow at American Enterprise Institute in Washington, DC)