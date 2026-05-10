‘Work from home, avoid foreign trips & gold purchases...’: PM Modi’s message amid West Asia oil crisis

As war-driven turmoil in West Asia rattles global oil markets and supply chains, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged Indians to bring back several habits that became common during the Covid-19 pandemic — from work-from-home and virtual meetings to reduced travel and restrained consumption.

Addressing a public gathering in Hyderabad on May 10, Modi framed the appeal as an economic and national responsibility at a time when rising crude oil prices and global instability are putting pressure on India’s foreign exchange reserves.

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The Prime Minister said systems adopted during the pandemic — including online conferences, remote work and video meetings — had already proven effective and should now be revived “in the national interest”.

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The renewed push for remote work is tied directly to the global economic fallout of the ongoing conflict in West Asia. With disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz — one of the world’s most critical oil transit routes — fuel prices have surged internationally, raising concerns for oil-importing countries like India.

वैश्विक संकट के इस समय में हमें कर्तव्यों को सर्वोपरि रखते हुए कुछ संकल्प लेने होंगे और उन्हें पूरा करना ही होगा। इसे लेकर मेरा यह विशेष आग्रह… pic.twitter.com/9XvcczYdyl — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 10, 2026

“During the Corona period, we developed many systems of work from home, online meetings and video conferences. Today, the demands of the times are such that if we restart these systems, it will be in the national interest,” he said.

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India imports the majority of its crude oil requirements, meaning any prolonged disruption in the Middle East quickly affects domestic fuel prices, transportation costs and inflation.

Against this backdrop, Modi argued that reducing unnecessary commuting could help conserve petrol and diesel while lowering the country’s import bill.

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The appeal marks one of the strongest endorsements yet for hybrid and remote work practices since offices across India resumed normal functioning after the pandemic.

Much of Modi’s speech focused on cutting fuel consumption at both individual and institutional levels.

He urged people living in cities with metro connectivity to prioritise public transport and avoid unnecessary use of private vehicles. Where cars are necessary, he recommended carpooling.

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The Prime Minister also encouraged wider adoption of electric vehicles and greater use of railways for freight transport to reduce dependence on imported petroleum products. “But today, the need of the hour is also to use petrol, gas, diesel and such things with great restraint,” Modi said.

Call to save foreign exchange

In an unusual appeal aimed at the middle class, Modi also asked citizens to temporarily avoid overseas vacations, foreign weddings and non-essential foreign travel for at least a year.

According to him, reducing discretionary spending abroad could help conserve India’s foreign exchange reserves during a period of global uncertainty.

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He also asked Indians to avoid purchasing gold for a year, noting that large-scale gold imports place additional pressure on forex reserves.

“Gold purchases are another area where foreign exchange is used extensively,” he said, urging people to show restraint despite family functions or celebrations.

The PM additionally encouraged domestic tourism over international trips and asked people to prioritise Made-in-India products, including everyday items such as shoes, bags and accessories.

Farmers asked to cut diesel & fertiliser use

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Modi’s message also extended to the agriculture sector.

He urged farmers to reduce the use of chemical fertilisers by 50 per cent and adopt solar-powered irrigation pumps instead of diesel-run systems. He also stressed the importance of reducing edible oil consumption, linking it both to national economic interests and public health.

The broader message, according to Modi, was that patriotism during times of global crisis also means responsible daily behaviour.

“Patriotism is not only about the willingness to sacrifice one’s life on the border. In these times, it is about living responsibly and fulfilling our duties to the nation in our daily lives,” he said.

Global crisis behind the appeal

The remarks come as the Strait of Hormuz remains at the centre of mounting geopolitical tensions. The strategic maritime passage handles a major share of global oil shipments, and prolonged instability in the region has already triggered fears of a wider energy crisis.

Iran’s warning to Western countries against military intervention in the region and growing international naval mobilisation have further intensified concerns over oil supply disruptions.

For India, which relies heavily on imported crude oil, prolonged volatility in the West Asia crisis could impact inflation, transport costs, industrial production and overall economic stability.