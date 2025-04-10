CBSE Class 12 boards results 2025 expected by this date; students can check scores on these platforms

After nearly two months of examinations, lakhs of Class 12 students are now counting down to result day. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), which conducted the exams from February 15 to April 2, 2025, is expected to announce the results by mid-May.

Once released, candidates can check their scores on the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in. The results will also be accessible via DigiLocker, the DigiLocker app, SMS, the UMANG app, and the Pariksha Sangam portal. Additional websites like cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in, and cbse.nic.in will also host the scorecards.

Looking at past trends, results were announced on May 13 in 2023 and May 12 in 2024, while in 2022, they were released on July 22. Based on this pattern, the 2025 results are also expected around mid-May.

The CBSE Class 12 scorecard will include essential details such as the student’s name, roll number, subject-wise marks, overall grades, and other personal information.

To pass, a student must score at least 26 marks out of 80 in each theory paper and a minimum of 33% in both theory and practical combined for every subject. The overall pass percentage is calculated by dividing the total marks obtained across five subjects by 500, then multiplying by 100.

CBSE follows a nine-point grading system ranging from A1 to E. A1 is awarded to the top 1/8th of passed candidates, followed by A2, B1, B2, and so on. Grades C1, C2, D1, and D2 follow for successive performance brackets, while grade E is assigned to students who fail.

With the result date drawing closer, students are advised to keep their login credentials ready and monitor the official portals for updates.