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CBSE Class 12 supplementary practical exams schedule: Check dates, who must appear - details here

CBSE Class 12 supplementary practical exams schedule: Check dates, who must appear - details here

CBSE has directed all schools and examination centres to upload practical marks on the portal on the same day the examination is conducted

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 23, 2026 3:14 PM IST
CBSE Class 12 supplementary practical exams schedule: Check dates, who must appear - details hereCBSE releases Class 12 supplementary practical exam guidelines for July 29 to August 4

CBSE has recently announced July 29 to August 4, 2026 as the window for Class 12 supplementary practical examinations, with guidelines now out for students in the Compartment category.

Who needs to appear

The supplementary practical examination is compulsory for two groups of Compartment students.

The first group consists of those placed in Compartment due to a Repeat Practical, meaning they need to redo only the practical component of a subject.

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The second group covers students placed in Compartment due to Repeat Theory and Practical Both, who must sit both the theory and practical examinations during the supplementary round.

Students in the first category, those with only a Repeat Practical, will have their earlier theory marks carried forward. They will not be required to appear for the theory paper again.

Where exams will be held

Regular candidates will appear at their own schools. Private candidates will be directed to the examination centres already allotted for their theory papers. In cases where a school or centre lacks the facilities needed to conduct a practical for a particular subject, the relevant CBSE Regional Office may arrange for the examination to be held at a nearby school or centre instead.

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Marks uploaded on the day itself

CBSE has directed all schools and examination centres to upload practical marks on the portal on the same day the examination is conducted. Once uploaded, the marks will be treated as final. The board has stated clearly that no requests for changes will be entertained after submission.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Jul 23, 2026 3:14 PM IST
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