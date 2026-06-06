CBSE on-screen marking row: Coempt to continue screening answer sheets for re-evaluation? What we know

Hyderabad-based Coempt Eduteck Pvt Ltd will continue scanning answer scripts for re-evaluation despite criticism over its on-screen marking (OSM) system used for evaluating the answer sheets of CBSE Class 12 answer sheets. Steps have been taken to safeguard the portal against data breaches and possible cyber attacks, news agency ANI reported, citing sources.

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CBSE has shifted all the answer-sheet data and records from Coempt's servers to its own servers for greater control and security, sources added. The technical process of scanning answer sheets, however, will continue to be carried out by Coempt.

Meanwhile, students have raised issues in accessing their answer books and applying for verification and re-evaluation on the CBSE's post-result services portal launched on June 2. The board has extended the last date for submission of applications for verification and re-evaluation of Class 12 answer sheets till June 7.

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"Students are requested to take note of the revised schedule and submit their applications accordingly," it added.

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The CBSE has been in a soup after some Class 12 students claimed that the scanned copies of their answer sheets uploaded by the board did not match their handwriting, raising questions about potential mismatches in the OSM system.

The Delhi Parents Association also alleged that the rollout of the OSM system was rushed and implemented without adequate preparation, training or feedback from teachers.

DPA president Aprajita Gautam claimed that the trial run for the digital evaluation was conducted over a short period and involved a small number of teachers.

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"The trial run was done for a very short period. Proper feedback was not taken from teachers. The sample size was also very small because the focus was more on whether the system could handle the load," Gautam told PTI.

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She further alleged that many teachers couldn't devote sufficient time to familiarise themselves with the system since they were occupied with academic commitments in schools.

"The teachers whose primary responsibility is teaching students and ensuring school performance could not take out enough time to practise. Whether they checked papers or practised adequately was not given due attention," she said.

Amidst all this, CBSE chairman Rahul Singh and Secretary Himanshu Gupta were ousted from the national educational board on Thursday. The Centre formed a one-member committee to probe the procurement of services for the OSM system by the educational board.