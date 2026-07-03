The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has introduced a new framework that aims to settle eligible provident fund (PF) withdrawal claims within three days, marking one of the biggest reforms to its claim settlement process in recent years. The initiative is expected to give subscribers quicker access to their PF savings while making withdrawals more seamless through greater digitalisation and automation.

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The changes come alongside the implementation of the Employees' Provident Funds Scheme, 2026 under the Code on Social Security, 2020, which replaces the EPF Scheme, 1952. While the government has retained the existing mandatory contribution structure, it has clarified that any employee contribution beyond the prescribed limit will be treated as voluntary.

3-day settlement for eligible claims

Under the revised framework, eligible PF withdrawal claims with complete documentation and no requirement for additional verification are expected to be processed within three days. This is a significant improvement over the longer timelines that subscribers have often faced because of manual scrutiny and procedural delays.

To ensure accountability, officials responsible for unjustified delays beyond 20 days may be liable to pay 12% penal interest. The provision is intended to encourage timely disposal of claims and improve service delivery.

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However, claims involving discrepancies, incomplete documentation or additional verification may continue to take longer than the three-day target.

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Auto-settlement limit increased

EPFO has also expanded its automated claim settlement mechanism to minimise manual intervention. Earlier, the organisation increased the auto-settlement limit for advance PF withdrawals from ₹1 lakh to ₹5 lakh, allowing a substantially larger number of eligible claims to be processed without human scrutiny.

The wider adoption of automation is expected to reduce paperwork, minimise claim rejections and speed up access to funds for subscribers.

Mandatory PF contribution remains capped

The Centre has also clarified the contribution rules under the Employees' Provident Funds Scheme, 2026. Both employees and employers will continue to contribute 12% of wages, but the mandatory contribution applies only up to the statutory wage ceiling of ₹15,000 a month. This keeps the compulsory monthly EPF contribution at ₹1,800 each for both employer and employee.

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Any employee contribution above ₹1,800 per month will now be treated as a voluntary provident fund (VPF) contribution.

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Importantly, employers are not required to match voluntary contributions above the statutory limit. Any higher employer contribution will depend entirely on company policy or contractual arrangements and is not mandated under the EPF law.

How subscribers will benefit

The reforms are expected to help members who withdraw PF savings for eligible purposes such as medical treatment, higher education, marriage, housing or unemployment. Members with an Aadhaar-linked Universal Account Number (UAN), updated bank account details and completed KYC formalities are likely to receive the fastest claim processing.

Subscribers planning to file a PF claim should ensure their UAN is active, Aadhaar is linked, PAN and bank account details are updated, KYC requirements are complete and their registered mobile number is active for OTP authentication.

The latest measures form part of EPFO's broader digital transformation initiative, commonly known as EPFO 3.0. The organisation is also working on additional digital services, including PF withdrawals through UPI and ATM-based access, with the objective of making provident fund services faster, simpler and more convenient for millions of subscribers.

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