CBSE re-evaluation reduced marks in subjects students never applied for and now they must repeat

Two Class 12 students from Faridabad applied for re-evaluation in specific subjects and came out worse off in papers they never asked to be reviewed. The cases have added a troubling new dimension to the ongoing controversy surrounding CBSE's re-evaluation process, and directly affect the college admission prospects of both students, according to The Times of India.

Advertisement

What happened

In the first case, a student had requested re-evaluation in Chemistry and Home Science following the Class 12 results announced on May 13. Both subjects improved; Chemistry moved from 42 to 52 marks and Home Science from 70 to 79. However, the revised marksheet reportedly showed the student's Mathematics score had dropped from 46 to 40, despite no re-evaluation having been requested for that subject. The net effect changed the student's result status from Pass to Repeat in Theory.

The second student sought re-evaluation in Physics and Computer Science. Scores in both papers went up. But the revised marksheet allegedly showed Chemistry, a subject entirely outside the re-evaluation request, falling from 52 to 43. Once again, a student who had applied for review ended up worse off overall.

Advertisement

Both students are from DAV Public School, Faridabad, and both now face the prospect of losing an academic year as university admission windows continue to close.

School and families demand answers

The families have approached the CBSE regional office, arguing that the board had no basis to alter marks in subjects for which no re-evaluation was sought. The school has written to the CBSE Controller of Examinations requesting an urgent resolution.

According to TOI, the school principal said CBSE officials had informally described the changes as a "policy matter", suggesting that grace marks awarded earlier had been withdrawn in the process. The principal said the school had no knowledge of any such policy and that no formal notification had been issued by the board to communicate this.

Advertisement

The principal also highlighted the human cost of the prolonged uncertainty, noting that both students and their families were under severe emotional stress as admission deadlines approached.

No policy, no notification

The core of the dispute is whether CBSE has any formal, publicly communicated rule allowing marks in unrequested subjects to be reduced when a student applies for re-evaluation in a different paper, or for previously granted grace marks to be withdrawn.

No such policy or notification for the 2026 examination cycle has been issued publicly by CBSE. The board's existing re-evaluation guidelines cover the process of answer sheet verification and review but make no mention of the possibility that marks in unrelated subjects could change as a consequence. CBSE has also not released any public notice informing students about the withdrawal of grace marks.

In the absence of a clear explanation, students, parents, and the school are now pressing the board to formally clarify the basis on which these changes were made, and to resolve the situation before the students lose access to this year's admissions entirely.