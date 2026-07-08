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'I came to Mumbai with just a baksa and a dream to make it': Vedanta's Anil Agarwal

'I came to Mumbai with just a baksa and a dream to make it': Vedanta's Anil Agarwal

Anil Agarwal said each of his companies -- Vedanta Aluminium, Vedanta Iron & Steel, Vedanta Oil & Gas, Vedanta Power -- can become a $100-billion revenue company.

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Krishna Gopalan
Krishna Gopalan
  • Updated Jul 8, 2026 1:05 PM IST
'I came to Mumbai with just a baksa and a dream to make it': Vedanta's Anil AgarwalVedanta's Anil Agarwal says nothing comes close to aamchi Mumbai

Of all the countries and cities that Anil Agarwal has been to, nothing comes remotely close to Mumbai. “I love aamchi Mumbai. There something special about it,” he says.

Like most people, he came here looking to make a living. That was in the mid-1970s and Agarwal, a youngster from Patna, recalls that phase. “Bas, ek baksa tha aur ek sapna (I had a box and a dream),” he says.

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In his spacious home in south Mumbai’s Colaba, two landmarks are in close proximity – the Gateway of India and the Taj Mahal Hotel. After months of hard work, his company, Vedanta Ltd, has completed a successful restructuring leading to the creation of five distinct entities – Vedanta Aluminium, Vedanta Iron & Steel, Vedanta Oil & Gas, Vedanta Power and, of course, Vedanta Ltd. “Each of them can become a $100-billion revenue company,” he says.

MUST READ | India expected to become self-sufficient in metals: Vedanta Group Founder Anil Agarwal

Though Agarwal is based in London, every part of him remains Indian, be it the simple Hindi or the earthy humour. Dressed in a suit and slip-ons, he gently moves around in the large sofa. The conversation slips in and out of business.

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With a slight smile, he picks out key events from the past, links them to the present, and attempts to paint the future. “Obviously, there were a lot of failures along the way, but it only made me stronger like Dara Singh! A lot of it is because of my courage and the support I got from many people,” he says.

DON'T MISS | How Anil Agarwal is preparing to write Vedanta's next growth chapter

Ask him what the vision for Vedanta is and the answer is simple. “The story has just started. In aluminium, we will make alloys and reduce costs by at least 20%. In mining, we will use technology and sit in the control room. In each business, costs will reduce and production will increase,” he says. Nothing excites him more than natural resources and today, the size and scale of the opportunity are compelling. “This a period of great transformation at Vedanta. Listing the companies throws open multiple options to raise money. To me, this is a new Vedanta,” sums up Agarwal.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Krishna Gopalan
Krishna Gopalan

Based in Mumbai, Krishna Gopalan has reported across sectors that include telecommunications, cement, media and entertainment, private equity, consumer and metals. His current job profile entails writing on large conglomerates for which he interviews prominent CEOs. Krishna has a deep interest in business strategy and is intrigued by why organisations do what they do. His writing experience of over 25 years has had stints in The Financial Express, The Economic Times, Fortune India and Outlook Business. At Business Today, he contributes to the magazine, online and also appears on television.

Krishna reads widely on business, politics and Indian history. A Chevening scholar (batch of 2007), he spent three months in the UK that included an internship with the Financial Times in London. He is a published author with his first book, The Making of Don, based on the 1978 Hindi film starring Amitabh Bachchan, hitting the stands in 2013. Academically, he is a postgraduate in Economics from the University of Madras and holds an MBA from NMIMS, Mumbai.

Published on: Jul 8, 2026 1:05 PM IST
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