Market crash in numbers: Sensex tanks 700 pts, investors lose Rs 2 lakh crore and more 

Sensex tanked 700 pts on Wednesday amid weak global cues as brent crude oil prices rose above $75 per barrel mark. Sensex tanked 697 pts to 77,483 in the afternoon session today. Sentiment on the Dalal Street was weak after the US launched 'power strikes' against Iran following a series of attacks by Tehran on commercial ships near the Strait of Hormuz. Nifty too sinked 200 pts to 24,195.

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Asian markets were also trading lower with Kospi crashing 410 pts to 7246. Nikkei too plunged 987 pts to 67,270.

Investor wealth declined by Rs 1.78 lakh crore to Rs 478.42 lakh crore compared with a valuation of Rs 480.20 lakh crore recorded on Tuesday.

Here's a look at today's market crash in numbers:

Top losers

Stocks such as InterGlobe Aviation, HUL, Maruti Suzuki, ITC, Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance RIL, and Axis Bank led the losers on Sensex, falling up to 2.34% in the afternoon trade. On Sensex, 26 stocks were trading in the red.

62 stocks hit 52-week lows

Amid the weakness in market, as many as 62 stocks hit their 52-week lows today. On the other hand, 103 shares hit their 52-week highs on BSE in afternoon deals today.

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Market breadth in red

Out of 4201 stocks traded, 1809 stocks were trading in the green. Around 2174 stocks were trading in the red while 218 stocks remained unchanged.

Lower circuits, Upper circuits

Around 159 stocks hit their lower circuits as the stock market tanked in the afternoon session. On the other hand, 138 shares hit their upper circuit limits, amid weak sentiment on BSE.

FII selloff

Foreign institutional investors bought Rs 468 crore worth of equities on a net basis on Tuesday, while domestic investors sold Rs 248.72 crore of shares, as per provisional NSE data.

Expert take

VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments said, "The uncertainty surrounding the chip trade and the huge concentration risks associated with investing in three stocks are turning the FIIs away from markets like South Korea and Taiwan and towards stable markets like India. If the U.S.-Iran tensions don’t escalate further the FII activity will continue to favour India . This can change if the tensions escalate and crude again flare up impacting India’s macros."

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Previous session

The Indian market snapped a four-session winning streak as profit booking in the second half of trade and weak cues from Asian markets weighed on investor sentiment. The 30-share BSE Sensex pack fell 104.35 points or 0.13 per cent to settle at 78,180.72, while the NSE Nifty50 index declined 31.65 points or 0.13 per cent to close at 24,398.70.