News
education
exams
CBSE 2026 board exams: Tentative date sheet announced, big changes for Class 10, 12

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the tentative date sheets for the 2026 Class X and XII board exams, scheduled from February 17 to July 15, 2026. Covering 204 subjects across India and 26 countries, the exams will see participation from around 4.5 million students, including special provisions for sports, supplementary, and second-chance candidates.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 24, 2025 7:35 PM IST
CBSE 2026 board exams: Tentative date sheet announced, big changes for Class 10, 12From 2026 onwards, students will be required to maintain at least 75% attendance to qualify for board results.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the tentative date sheets for the 2026 Board Examinations for Classes X and XII, to be held from February 17, 2026, to July 15, 2026.

The move is aimed at helping students, schools, and teachers with effective planning. The board expects approximately 4.5 million students to appear for the examinations, covering 204 subjects in India and 26 other countries.

In addition to the main exams, CBSE will also conduct examinations for sports students, a second board examination for Class X, and supplementary examinations for Class XII.

According to the new schedule, the Class X main examinations will begin on February 17, 2026, with the Mathematics exam, followed by vocational subjects and languages. The Class XII exams also begin on February 17, 2026. The board has stated that evaluation of answer scripts will start about 10 days after each subject’s exam and will be completed within 12 days.

This is a tentative schedule, and the final date sheets will be released after schools submit the final list of candidates. This early release is expected to allow students to create structured study plans and enable schools to better align their academic and administrative duties.

Reforms and rules for 2026

Last week, CBSE unveiled sweeping reforms for the 2026 Class 10 and 12 board examinations, introducing changes that will significantly impact students, schools, and parents nationwide.

Day & Date Time Subject Code Subject Name
Tuesday, 17th February 2026 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 041 Mathematics Standard
  10:30 am to 01:30 pm 241 Mathematics Basic
Wednesday, 18th February 2026 10:30 am to 12:30 pm 401 Retail
  10:30 am to 12:30 pm 403 Security
  10:30 am to 12:30 pm 404 Automotive
  10:30 am to 12:30 pm 405 Introduction to Financial Markets
  10:30 am to 12:30 pm 406 Introduction to Tourism
  10:30 am to 12:30 pm 408 Agriculture
  10:30 am to 12:30 pm 409 Food Production
  10:30 am to 12:30 pm 410 Front Office Operations
  10:30 am to 12:30 pm 411 Banking & Insurance
  10:30 am to 12:30 pm 413 Health Care
  10:30 am to 12:30 pm 414 Apparel
  10:30 am to 12:30 pm 415 Multi‑Media
  10:30 am to 12:30 pm 419 Data Science
  10:30 am to 12:30 pm 420 Electronics & Hardware
  10:30 am to 12:30 pm 421 Foundation Skill for Sciences
  10:30 am to 12:30 pm 422 Design Thinking & Innovation
Friday, 20th February 2026 10:30 am to 12:30 pm 407 Beauty & Wellness
  10:30 am to 12:30 pm 412 Marketing & Sales
  10:30 am to 12:30 pm 416 Multi Skill Foundation Course
  10:30 am to 12:30 pm 418 Physical Activity Trainer
Saturday, 21st February 2026 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 101 English (Communicative)
  10:30 am to 01:30 pm 184 English (Language & Literature)
Monday, 23rd February 2026 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 018 French
Tuesday, 24th February 2026 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 003 Urdu Course‑A
  10:30 am to 01:30 pm 004 Punjabi
  10:30 am to 01:30 pm 005 Bengali
  10:30 am to 01:30 pm 600 Tamil
  10:30 am to 01:30 pm Marathi
  10:30 am to 01:30 pm 010 Gujarati
  10:30 am to 01:30 pm 011 Manipuri
  10:30 am to 01:30 pm 089 Telugu – Telangana
Wednesday, 25th February 2026 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 086 Science
Thursday, 26th February 2026 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 064 Home Science
Friday, 27th February 2026 10:30 am to 12:30 pm 165 Computer Applications
  10:30 am to 12:30 pm 402 Information Technology
  10:30 am to 12:30 pm 417 Artificial Intelligence
Saturday, 28th February 2026 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 119 Sanskrit (Communicative)
  10:30 am to 01:30 pm 122 Sanskrit
  10:30 am to 01:30 pm 131 Rai
  10:30 am to 01:30 pm 132 Gurung
  10:30 am to 01:30 pm 133 Tamang
  10:30 am to 01:30 pm 134 Sherpa
  10:30 am to 01:30 pm 303 Urdu Course‑B
Monday, 2nd March 2026 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 002 Hindi Course‑A
  10:30 am to 01:30 pm 085 Hindi Course‑B
Tuesday, 3rd March 2026 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 017 Tibetan
  10:30 am to 01:30 pm 020 German
  10:30 am to 01:30 pm 076 National Cadet Corps
  10:30 am to 01:30 pm 088 Bhoti
  10:30 am to 01:30 pm 092 Bodo
  10:30 am to 01:30 pm 093 Tangkhul
  10:30 am to 01:30 pm 094 Japanese
  10:30 am to 01:30 pm 095 Bhutia
  10:30 am to 01:30 pm 096 Spanish
  10:30 am to 01:30 pm 097 Kashmiri
  10:30 am to 01:30 pm 098 Mizo
  10:30 am to 01:30 pm 099 Bahasa Melayu
  10:30 am to 12:30 pm 154 Elements of Business
  10:30 am to 12:30 pm 254 Elements of Book Keeping & Accountancy
Thursday, 5th March 2026 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 049 Painting
Friday, 6th March 2026 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 008 Sindhi
  10:30 am to 01:30 pm 012 Malayalam
  10:30 am to 01:30 pm 013 Odia
  10:30 am to 01:30 pm 014 Assamese
  10:30 am to 01:30 pm 015 Kannada
  10:30 am to 01:30 pm 091 Kokborok
Saturday, 7th March 2026 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 087 Social Science
Monday, 9th March 2026 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 007 Telugu
  10:30 am to 01:30 pm 016 Arabic
  10:30 am to 01:30 pm 021 Russian
  10:30 am to 01:30 pm 023 Persian
  10:30 am to 01:30 pm 024 Nepali
  10:30 am to 01:30 pm 025 Limbo
  10:30 am to 01:30 pm 026 Lepcha
  10:30 am to 12:30 pm 031 Carnatic Music (Vocal)
  10:30 am to 12:30 pm 032 Carnatic Music (Mel. Ins.)
  10:30 am to 12:30 pm 033 Carnatic Music (Per. Ins.)
  10:30 am to 12:30 pm 034 Hindustani Music (Vocal)
  10:30 am to 12:30 pm 035 Hindustani Music (Mel. Ins.)
  10:30 am to 12:30 pm 036 Hindustani Music (Per. Ins.)

The overhaul—one of the most far-reaching in recent years—is aimed at aligning assessments with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Key measures include a mandatory 75% attendance rule linked to internal assessments, two board exams a year for Class 10, new subject choices for Class 12, and a gradual transition toward competency-based testing. Alongside these academic reforms, CBSE has also introduced new registration procedures, digital evaluation methods, and special exemptions for overseas students.

From 2026 onwards, students will be required to maintain at least 75% attendance to qualify for board results. Attendance will now be closely integrated with internal assessments, which will track classroom participation, periodic tests, projects, and other academic activities. Students falling short of the benchmark may be placed under the ‘Essential Repeat’ category, compelling them to either repeat the year or reappear for assessments.

The updated framework further clarifies that Class 10 exams will evaluate learning outcomes from both Classes 9 and 10, while Class 12 exams will span content from Classes 11 and 12. To meet these requirements, schools have been instructed to ensure subject-specific infrastructure and the availability of qualified teachers.

CBSE has also released fresh registration norms for students entering Class 9 and 11 in the 2025–26 academic session. Registration, mandatory for appearing in Class 10 and 12 board exams, will be carried out exclusively through the Pariksha Sangam portal. Schools must generate verification slips for students, with correction windows available between November 14 and 28, 2025. Each student will also need to link their APAAR ID, except those studying in CBSE-affiliated overseas institutions.

Additional rules mandate accurate entry of names and dates of birth, ban on duplicate or cross-board registrations, and compulsory uploading of photographs and signatures before final submission. CBSE has cautioned that late fee payments will automatically attract penalties, while serious violations could result in disciplinary measures, including the risk of disaffiliation for schools.

Published on: Sep 24, 2025 7:19 PM IST
