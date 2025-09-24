The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the tentative date sheets for the 2026 Board Examinations for Classes X and XII, to be held from February 17, 2026, to July 15, 2026.
The move is aimed at helping students, schools, and teachers with effective planning. The board expects approximately 4.5 million students to appear for the examinations, covering 204 subjects in India and 26 other countries.
In addition to the main exams, CBSE will also conduct examinations for sports students, a second board examination for Class X, and supplementary examinations for Class XII.
According to the new schedule, the Class X main examinations will begin on February 17, 2026, with the Mathematics exam, followed by vocational subjects and languages. The Class XII exams also begin on February 17, 2026. The board has stated that evaluation of answer scripts will start about 10 days after each subject’s exam and will be completed within 12 days.
This is a tentative schedule, and the final date sheets will be released after schools submit the final list of candidates. This early release is expected to allow students to create structured study plans and enable schools to better align their academic and administrative duties.
Reforms and rules for 2026
Last week, CBSE unveiled sweeping reforms for the 2026 Class 10 and 12 board examinations, introducing changes that will significantly impact students, schools, and parents nationwide.
|Day & Date
|Time
|Subject Code
|Subject Name
|Tuesday, 17th February 2026
|10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|041
|Mathematics Standard
|10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|241
|Mathematics Basic
|Wednesday, 18th February 2026
|10:30 am to 12:30 pm
|401
|Retail
|10:30 am to 12:30 pm
|403
|Security
|10:30 am to 12:30 pm
|404
|Automotive
|10:30 am to 12:30 pm
|405
|Introduction to Financial Markets
|10:30 am to 12:30 pm
|406
|Introduction to Tourism
|10:30 am to 12:30 pm
|408
|Agriculture
|10:30 am to 12:30 pm
|409
|Food Production
|10:30 am to 12:30 pm
|410
|Front Office Operations
|10:30 am to 12:30 pm
|411
|Banking & Insurance
|10:30 am to 12:30 pm
|413
|Health Care
|10:30 am to 12:30 pm
|414
|Apparel
|10:30 am to 12:30 pm
|415
|Multi‑Media
|10:30 am to 12:30 pm
|419
|Data Science
|10:30 am to 12:30 pm
|420
|Electronics & Hardware
|10:30 am to 12:30 pm
|421
|Foundation Skill for Sciences
|10:30 am to 12:30 pm
|422
|Design Thinking & Innovation
|Friday, 20th February 2026
|10:30 am to 12:30 pm
|407
|Beauty & Wellness
|10:30 am to 12:30 pm
|412
|Marketing & Sales
|10:30 am to 12:30 pm
|416
|Multi Skill Foundation Course
|10:30 am to 12:30 pm
|418
|Physical Activity Trainer
|Saturday, 21st February 2026
|10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|101
|English (Communicative)
|10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|184
|English (Language & Literature)
|Monday, 23rd February 2026
|10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|018
|French
|Tuesday, 24th February 2026
|10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|003
|Urdu Course‑A
|10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|004
|Punjabi
|10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|005
|Bengali
|10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|600
|Tamil
|10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|—
|Marathi
|10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|010
|Gujarati
|10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|011
|Manipuri
|10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|089
|Telugu – Telangana
|Wednesday, 25th February 2026
|10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|086
|Science
|Thursday, 26th February 2026
|10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|064
|Home Science
|Friday, 27th February 2026
|10:30 am to 12:30 pm
|165
|Computer Applications
|10:30 am to 12:30 pm
|402
|Information Technology
|10:30 am to 12:30 pm
|417
|Artificial Intelligence
|Saturday, 28th February 2026
|10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|119
|Sanskrit (Communicative)
|10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|122
|Sanskrit
|10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|131
|Rai
|10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|132
|Gurung
|10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|133
|Tamang
|10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|134
|Sherpa
|10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|303
|Urdu Course‑B
|Monday, 2nd March 2026
|10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|002
|Hindi Course‑A
|10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|085
|Hindi Course‑B
|Tuesday, 3rd March 2026
|10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|017
|Tibetan
|10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|020
|German
|10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|076
|National Cadet Corps
|10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|088
|Bhoti
|10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|092
|Bodo
|10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|093
|Tangkhul
|10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|094
|Japanese
|10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|095
|Bhutia
|10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|096
|Spanish
|10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|097
|Kashmiri
|10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|098
|Mizo
|10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|099
|Bahasa Melayu
|10:30 am to 12:30 pm
|154
|Elements of Business
|10:30 am to 12:30 pm
|254
|Elements of Book Keeping & Accountancy
|Thursday, 5th March 2026
|10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|049
|Painting
|Friday, 6th March 2026
|10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|008
|Sindhi
|10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|012
|Malayalam
|10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|013
|Odia
|10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|014
|Assamese
|10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|015
|Kannada
|10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|091
|Kokborok
|Saturday, 7th March 2026
|10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|087
|Social Science
|Monday, 9th March 2026
|10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|007
|Telugu
|10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|016
|Arabic
|10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|021
|Russian
|10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|023
|Persian
|10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|024
|Nepali
|10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|025
|Limbo
|10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|026
|Lepcha
|10:30 am to 12:30 pm
|031
|Carnatic Music (Vocal)
|10:30 am to 12:30 pm
|032
|Carnatic Music (Mel. Ins.)
|10:30 am to 12:30 pm
|033
|Carnatic Music (Per. Ins.)
|10:30 am to 12:30 pm
|034
|Hindustani Music (Vocal)
|10:30 am to 12:30 pm
|035
|Hindustani Music (Mel. Ins.)
|10:30 am to 12:30 pm
|036
|Hindustani Music (Per. Ins.)
The overhaul—one of the most far-reaching in recent years—is aimed at aligning assessments with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Key measures include a mandatory 75% attendance rule linked to internal assessments, two board exams a year for Class 10, new subject choices for Class 12, and a gradual transition toward competency-based testing. Alongside these academic reforms, CBSE has also introduced new registration procedures, digital evaluation methods, and special exemptions for overseas students.
From 2026 onwards, students will be required to maintain at least 75% attendance to qualify for board results. Attendance will now be closely integrated with internal assessments, which will track classroom participation, periodic tests, projects, and other academic activities. Students falling short of the benchmark may be placed under the ‘Essential Repeat’ category, compelling them to either repeat the year or reappear for assessments.
The updated framework further clarifies that Class 10 exams will evaluate learning outcomes from both Classes 9 and 10, while Class 12 exams will span content from Classes 11 and 12. To meet these requirements, schools have been instructed to ensure subject-specific infrastructure and the availability of qualified teachers.
CBSE has also released fresh registration norms for students entering Class 9 and 11 in the 2025–26 academic session. Registration, mandatory for appearing in Class 10 and 12 board exams, will be carried out exclusively through the Pariksha Sangam portal. Schools must generate verification slips for students, with correction windows available between November 14 and 28, 2025. Each student will also need to link their APAAR ID, except those studying in CBSE-affiliated overseas institutions.
Additional rules mandate accurate entry of names and dates of birth, ban on duplicate or cross-board registrations, and compulsory uploading of photographs and signatures before final submission. CBSE has cautioned that late fee payments will automatically attract penalties, while serious violations could result in disciplinary measures, including the risk of disaffiliation for schools.