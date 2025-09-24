The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the tentative date sheets for the 2026 Board Examinations for Classes X and XII, to be held from February 17, 2026, to July 15, 2026.



The move is aimed at helping students, schools, and teachers with effective planning. The board expects approximately 4.5 million students to appear for the examinations, covering 204 subjects in India and 26 other countries.



In addition to the main exams, CBSE will also conduct examinations for sports students, a second board examination for Class X, and supplementary examinations for Class XII.

According to the new schedule, the Class X main examinations will begin on February 17, 2026, with the Mathematics exam, followed by vocational subjects and languages. The Class XII exams also begin on February 17, 2026. The board has stated that evaluation of answer scripts will start about 10 days after each subject’s exam and will be completed within 12 days.

This is a tentative schedule, and the final date sheets will be released after schools submit the final list of candidates. This early release is expected to allow students to create structured study plans and enable schools to better align their academic and administrative duties.

Reforms and rules for 2026

Last week, CBSE unveiled sweeping reforms for the 2026 Class 10 and 12 board examinations, introducing changes that will significantly impact students, schools, and parents nationwide.

Day & Date Time Subject Code Subject Name Tuesday, 17th February 2026 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 041 Mathematics Standard 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 241 Mathematics Basic Wednesday, 18th February 2026 10:30 am to 12:30 pm 401 Retail 10:30 am to 12:30 pm 403 Security 10:30 am to 12:30 pm 404 Automotive 10:30 am to 12:30 pm 405 Introduction to Financial Markets 10:30 am to 12:30 pm 406 Introduction to Tourism 10:30 am to 12:30 pm 408 Agriculture 10:30 am to 12:30 pm 409 Food Production 10:30 am to 12:30 pm 410 Front Office Operations 10:30 am to 12:30 pm 411 Banking & Insurance 10:30 am to 12:30 pm 413 Health Care 10:30 am to 12:30 pm 414 Apparel 10:30 am to 12:30 pm 415 Multi‑Media 10:30 am to 12:30 pm 419 Data Science 10:30 am to 12:30 pm 420 Electronics & Hardware 10:30 am to 12:30 pm 421 Foundation Skill for Sciences 10:30 am to 12:30 pm 422 Design Thinking & Innovation Friday, 20th February 2026 10:30 am to 12:30 pm 407 Beauty & Wellness 10:30 am to 12:30 pm 412 Marketing & Sales 10:30 am to 12:30 pm 416 Multi Skill Foundation Course 10:30 am to 12:30 pm 418 Physical Activity Trainer Saturday, 21st February 2026 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 101 English (Communicative) 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 184 English (Language & Literature) Monday, 23rd February 2026 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 018 French Tuesday, 24th February 2026 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 003 Urdu Course‑A 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 004 Punjabi 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 005 Bengali 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 600 Tamil 10:30 am to 01:30 pm — Marathi 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 010 Gujarati 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 011 Manipuri 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 089 Telugu – Telangana Wednesday, 25th February 2026 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 086 Science Thursday, 26th February 2026 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 064 Home Science Friday, 27th February 2026 10:30 am to 12:30 pm 165 Computer Applications 10:30 am to 12:30 pm 402 Information Technology 10:30 am to 12:30 pm 417 Artificial Intelligence Saturday, 28th February 2026 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 119 Sanskrit (Communicative) 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 122 Sanskrit 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 131 Rai 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 132 Gurung 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 133 Tamang 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 134 Sherpa 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 303 Urdu Course‑B Monday, 2nd March 2026 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 002 Hindi Course‑A 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 085 Hindi Course‑B Tuesday, 3rd March 2026 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 017 Tibetan 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 020 German 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 076 National Cadet Corps 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 088 Bhoti 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 092 Bodo 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 093 Tangkhul 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 094 Japanese 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 095 Bhutia 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 096 Spanish 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 097 Kashmiri 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 098 Mizo 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 099 Bahasa Melayu 10:30 am to 12:30 pm 154 Elements of Business 10:30 am to 12:30 pm 254 Elements of Book Keeping & Accountancy Thursday, 5th March 2026 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 049 Painting Friday, 6th March 2026 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 008 Sindhi 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 012 Malayalam 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 013 Odia 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 014 Assamese 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 015 Kannada 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 091 Kokborok Saturday, 7th March 2026 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 087 Social Science Monday, 9th March 2026 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 007 Telugu 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 016 Arabic 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 021 Russian 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 023 Persian 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 024 Nepali 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 025 Limbo 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 026 Lepcha 10:30 am to 12:30 pm 031 Carnatic Music (Vocal) 10:30 am to 12:30 pm 032 Carnatic Music (Mel. Ins.) 10:30 am to 12:30 pm 033 Carnatic Music (Per. Ins.) 10:30 am to 12:30 pm 034 Hindustani Music (Vocal) 10:30 am to 12:30 pm 035 Hindustani Music (Mel. Ins.) 10:30 am to 12:30 pm 036 Hindustani Music (Per. Ins.)

The overhaul—one of the most far-reaching in recent years—is aimed at aligning assessments with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Key measures include a mandatory 75% attendance rule linked to internal assessments, two board exams a year for Class 10, new subject choices for Class 12, and a gradual transition toward competency-based testing. Alongside these academic reforms, CBSE has also introduced new registration procedures, digital evaluation methods, and special exemptions for overseas students.

From 2026 onwards, students will be required to maintain at least 75% attendance to qualify for board results. Attendance will now be closely integrated with internal assessments, which will track classroom participation, periodic tests, projects, and other academic activities. Students falling short of the benchmark may be placed under the ‘Essential Repeat’ category, compelling them to either repeat the year or reappear for assessments.

The updated framework further clarifies that Class 10 exams will evaluate learning outcomes from both Classes 9 and 10, while Class 12 exams will span content from Classes 11 and 12. To meet these requirements, schools have been instructed to ensure subject-specific infrastructure and the availability of qualified teachers.

CBSE has also released fresh registration norms for students entering Class 9 and 11 in the 2025–26 academic session. Registration, mandatory for appearing in Class 10 and 12 board exams, will be carried out exclusively through the Pariksha Sangam portal. Schools must generate verification slips for students, with correction windows available between November 14 and 28, 2025. Each student will also need to link their APAAR ID, except those studying in CBSE-affiliated overseas institutions.

Additional rules mandate accurate entry of names and dates of birth, ban on duplicate or cross-board registrations, and compulsory uploading of photographs and signatures before final submission. CBSE has cautioned that late fee payments will automatically attract penalties, while serious violations could result in disciplinary measures, including the risk of disaffiliation for schools.