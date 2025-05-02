'Cholas get one chapter, Mughals got eight': R Madhavan questions NCERT history syllabus

Actor R Madhavan has spoken out strongly against the way Indian history is portrayed in school textbooks, arguing that the contributions of southern empires like the Cholas and Pandyas have been sidelined for far too long. His comments come amid a heated national debate over changes made by NCERT to history curricula in schools.

“I might get into trouble for saying this, but I’ll still say it,” Madhavan told News18 Showsha. “When I studied history in school, there were eight chapters on the Mughals, two on the Harappa and Mohenjo-daro civilisations, four on British rule and the freedom struggle, and just one chapter on the southern kingdoms — the Cholas, Pandyas, Pallavas, and Cheras.”

He argued that despite the Chola Empire's 2,400-year reign, advanced maritime trade, and cultural reach as far as Korea and Rome, its legacy is barely represented. “This is a glorious empire, but it’s been reduced to one chapter,” he said.

Madhavan’s remarks coincide with NCERT’s decision to remove references to the Mughal Empire and Delhi Sultanate from Class 7 history textbooks. In their place are lessons on sacred geography, Maha Kumbh, and government schemes like Make in India and Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao. The decision has sparked both backlash and support.

“Whose narrative is this? Who decided the syllabus?” he asked, adding, “Tamil is the oldest language in the world, but nobody knows about it. The scientific knowledge hidden in our culture is being mocked right now.”

The actor also defended his recent film ‘Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh’, which has drawn criticism over creative liberties. “Don’t blame us for bringing the truth about history. The easiest way to discredit us is by saying that we took liberties,” Madhavan said. “I shouldn’t be getting into trouble for this, because it’s a fact.”

He also slammed the British portrayal of Indian freedom fighters. “General Dyer and his granddaughter said we were a set of terrorists and looters who deserved to be shot. He stopped shooting because he ran out of bullets. How can you whitewash history to such an extent that you create a false narrative?” he asked.