Class 12 board exams 2025: CBSE issues guidelines for private student practicals

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued crucial instructions for private students appearing in the Class 12 board exams for 2025. Practical exams will be conducted from February 15 to March 15, 2025, at designated centres across the country. These guidelines clarify the process for students in various categories who need to appear for practical exams.

According to CBSE bye-laws, practical exams will apply to several groups of private students:

Students from 2024 with missing marks due to absences or repeated practicals.

with missing marks due to absences or repeated practicals. Students from 2023 whose practical marks are unavailable.

whose practical marks are unavailable. Students from 2022 or earlier who have registered for full subjects with practical components.

For subjects without practicals, internal assessment marks will be calculated based on the students’ theoretical exam performance in 2025.

Examination Centres and Conduct

The practical exams will be held at the same centres as the theory exams. External examiners will be appointed by the Regional Directors/Officers of CBSE, while internal examiners will be selected from school faculty by the centre superintendent. If no faculty members are available, nearby schools may provide teachers for the role.

Marking and Answer Books

Examiners must use only CBSE-issued answer books and record all entries accurately. Marks must be uploaded to the CBSE portal on the same day, following verification by both internal and external examiners.

Instructions for Students

Private students must follow these key steps:

Report to the designated examination centre with their 2025 admit card and previous mark sheet or result copy.

Confirm the date and time of the exam in advance.

Reach the examination centre on time.

CBSE has also instructed examination centres to prepare subject-wise student lists and contact the board for the appointment of external examiners to ensure a smooth process.