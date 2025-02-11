Class 12 board exams 2025: CBSE issues guidelines for private student practicals

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued crucial instructions for private students appearing in the Class 12 board exams for 2025. Practical exams will be conducted from February 15 to March 15, 2025, at designated centres across the country. These guidelines clarify the process for students in various categories who need to appear for practical exams.
According to CBSE bye-laws, practical exams will apply to several groups of private students:
For subjects without practicals, internal assessment marks will be calculated based on the students’ theoretical exam performance in 2025.
Examination Centres and Conduct
The practical exams will be held at the same centres as the theory exams. External examiners will be appointed by the Regional Directors/Officers of CBSE, while internal examiners will be selected from school faculty by the centre superintendent. If no faculty members are available, nearby schools may provide teachers for the role.
Marking and Answer Books
Examiners must use only CBSE-issued answer books and record all entries accurately. Marks must be uploaded to the CBSE portal on the same day, following verification by both internal and external examiners.
Instructions for Students
Private students must follow these key steps:
CBSE has also instructed examination centres to prepare subject-wise student lists and contact the board for the appointment of external examiners to ensure a smooth process.
