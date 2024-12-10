CTET Admit Card 2024: CBSE releases hall tickets? Check where, when and how to download

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to unveil the admit cards for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2024 in the coming days, following the recent release of the pre-admit cards. CTET candidates can check and download their hall tickets from the official website, ctet.nic.in.

According to a CBSE announcement, "The Admit Card will be issued 02 days before the examination date. Candidates should download the Admit Card from the official Website https://ctet.nic.in." The CTET is scheduled for December 14, 2024.

Earlier this month, the CBSE released the pre-admit cards, allowing candidates to access their exam city slips, which detail the allotted exam city, date, and centre. These slips have been available for download since December 3, 2024.

The final CTET Admit Card will be available for download on December 12, 2024. Candidates must present the admit card at the examination hall, as entry without it will not be permitted.

How to download the CTET admit card?

Candidates can download the CTET 2024 Admit Card by following these steps:

1. Visit the official CTET website: ctet.nic.in.

2. Click on the link titled "CTET Dec 2024 Admit Card" on the homepage.

3. Log in using your application number and date of birth.

4. Your admit card details will appear. Download and print it for future reference.

Exam details

- Exam Level: National Level

- Mode: Offline (OMR Sheet)

- Exam Date: December 14, 2024

- Exam Shifts:

- Shift 1: 09:30 am - 12:00 pm

- Shift 2: 02:30 pm - 05:00 pm

- Number of Papers:

- Paper 1 (150 marks)

- Paper 2 (150 marks)

- Official Website: ctet.nic.in

The CTET is a national-level examination that assesses candidates' eligibility for teaching positions in government schools, including Kendriya Vidyalayas and Navodaya Vidyalayas. This year, over 20 lakh candidates are expected to participate.

The test comprises two papers; Paper 1 is aimed at those wishing to teach Classes 1-5, and Paper 2 is for Classes 6-8. Each paper consists of 150 multiple-choice questions, and the exam will take place across 243 locations nationwide.

Candidates are requested to stay updated through the official CTET website for the admit cards, changes or any announcements regarding the examination.