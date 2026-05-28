CUET PG May 28 exam postponed: Thousands of candidates await fresh dates from NTA

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has postponed the CUET PG 2026 examination that was earlier scheduled for May 28. The postponement comes at a time when several states have revised the Eid al-Adha holiday dates from May 27 to May 28 after moon-sighting updates. This created scheduling conflicts for exams, institutions and public offices. Revised examination dates are expected to be announced soon on the official CUET website.

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The Common University Entrance Test(CUET-UG) is one of India’s largest undergraduate entrance examinations and is conducted for admission to central universities and several participating institutions. The postponement is likely to affect thousands of candidates who were set to appear for the exam later this week.

Earlier, student groups and education organisations had requested the NTA to reconsider the May 28 schedule due to Eid al-Adha celebrations. Concerns were raised over travel difficulties, the availability of transport, and the inconvenience of candidates observing the festival.

According to official notices, both shifts scheduled for May 28 have now been postponed. However, exams planned for other dates will continue as per the schedule unless otherwise notified.

Candidates have been advised to regularly check the official NTA and CUET portals for the revised timetable, updated admit cards and city intimation slips. Experts are also advising students not to panic and continue their preparation according to the existing syllabus and exam pattern.

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CUET UG 2026 began earlier this month and is being conducted in multiple shifts for admissions to undergraduate programmes in central universities and other participating institutions across the country. The examination started on May 13 and was originally scheduled to continue till early June across various subject papers.