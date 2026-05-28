LPG, CNG, PNG rates today, May 28: Check latest prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

LPG, CNG, PNG rates today: Concerns about LPG, CNG and PNG prices have continued to plague the common man after another increase in compressed natural gas rates taking effect on Tuesday, May 26. CNG prices were raised by ₹2 per kg, marking the fourth increase in less than two weeks and taking the total hike since May 15 to ₹6 per kg. In Delhi, CNG now costs ₹83.09 per kg.

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Prior to the latest hike, CNG prices were raised by ₹1 per kg on May 23 and May 17, and by ₹2 per kg on May 15. These repeated increases followed a rise in global energy prices after the US-Israel attack on Iran on February 28 and Tehran's retaliation, which led to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. This disruption pushed up domestic fuel prices.

14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on May 28

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 913 Bengaluru 915.50 Hyderabad 965 Mumbai 912.50 Chennai 928.50 Kolkata 939

Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on May 28

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 3,071.50 Bengaluru 3,152 Hyderabad 3,315 Mumbai 3,024 Chennai 3,237 Kolkata 3,202

CNG prices across major cities on May 28

Cities Price (₹/kg) Delhi 83.09 Bengaluru 90 Hyderabad 97 Mumbai 81 Chennai 91.50 Kolkata 93.50

Moreover, CNG in retailing in Noida and Ghaziabad at ₹91.70 per kg, while in Gurugram, it costs ₹88.12 per kg, according to IGL.

PNG prices across major cities on May 28

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Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 47.90 Bengaluru 52 Hyderabad 51 Mumbai 50 Chennai 50 Kolkata 50

The price revision follows concerns over fuel availability, rising global energy costs, and losses faced by oil companies. Indraprastha Gas Limited passed on the impact of higher global energy prices to consumers. The increases aim to ease margin pressures on oil firms without causing a major inflationary shock, though inflation is still expected to be affected.

The government delayed energy price revisions but implemented the hikes 16 days after Assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal concluded.

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At a Council of Ministers meeting lasting over four hours, PM Modi called for a shift away from conventional energy sources and suggested biogas as a substitute for LPG used in cooking. Before the conflict, India sourced more than 40 per cent of its crude oil imports and about 90 per cent of its LPG from the Middle East through the Strait of Hormuz.

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Members of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture questioned Oil Ministry officials about reports of long queues and rationing of petrol and diesel at some pumps. Officials said the country has crude oil stocks sufficient for the next 78 days. They also mentioned that 13 Indian ships remain stranded in West Asia due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. The government is working to prevent shortages, though uncertainty remains over when the conflict will end.

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Some opposition members expressed concerns over shortages of petrol and LPG and criticised the Oil Ministry for not providing official data. They questioned why corrective measures were not taken earlier despite indications that the conflict in West Asia would continue. Opposition MPs also said officials should have planned in advance to reduce the impact of higher oil and fertiliser prices on common people.