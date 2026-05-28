Bharat Dynamics Ltd (BDL), the maker of Akash Weapon System, is all set to report its March quarter results on Thursday, May 28. The board of defence PSU may also consider declaring final dividend for FY27 today. A couple of brokerage estimated a single-digit growth in net profit for BDL in Q4.

All eyes would be on commentary on inflows for Akash-NG, QRSAM, supply chain management, and conversion of recently announced AoNs into firm orders.

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ICICI Securities said revenue for BDL may decline 9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) due to delayed missile approvals, but could show a 186 per cent sequential recovery against December quarter’s zero-delivery base. It sees net profit for the quarter rising 7.2 per cent YoY to Rs 292.50 crore compared with Rs 272.80 crore YoY, on 8.8 per cent drop in sales at Rs 1,620 crore compared with Rs 1,777 crore YoY. The brokerge has 'Buy' and a target of Rs 1,400.

BDL shares are down 13 per cent in 2026 so far and 34 per cent in the past one year. Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities expects net profit for BDL to rise 8.1 per cent to Rs 294.80 crore on 11.5 per cent YoY rise in net profit at Rs 1,981 crore. The domestic brokerage sees Ebitda growing 4.3 per cent YoY at Rs 312 crore, wit Ebitda margin coming in at 15.8 per cent.

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"For BDL, we reckon a slight miss given continued execution volatility," Nuvama Institutional Equities said.

This brokerage, however, sees net profit for BDL soaring 72.11 per cent to Rs 471.10 crore. Nuvama estimated BDL revenue for the quarter rising 35.6 per cent to Rs 2,405.70 crore.

Nuvama said execution has remained volatile, impacted by both global and domestic supply chain constraints. It sees margins to be around 22 per cent, supported by an anticipated 35 per cent execution growth in Q4FY26, which should aid operating leverage despite underlying variability.

MOFSL expects a 2 per cent YoY drop in revenue, mainly due to BDL's dependence on various other vendors and imports from Israel. Execution is likely to be led by key projects such as the Akash, Astra Mk-1, and anti-tank guided missile orders.

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"We expect margins to expand by 700bp YoY on ramp-up in execution and operating leverage. We cut our revenue and margin estimates due to ongoing supply chain issues and lower target to Rs 1,500," MOFSL said in its defence preview last month.