CUET UG 2025 overhaul: No more subject restrictions, exam shifts fully to CBT mode; Key changes here

The Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate Courses (CUET UG) 2025 is set for a major transformation following recommendations from an expert panel constituted by the University Grants Commission (UGC). The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release application forms soon, with students required to register through the official website.

Key changes in CUET UG 2025

CBT mode only

Starting in 2025, CUET UG will be conducted exclusively in a computer-based test (CBT) mode, replacing the hybrid format used in previous years. This shift is aimed at enhancing the exam’s security, reliability, and operational efficiency.

Flexible subject selection

Students will now be allowed to choose subjects for CUET UG even if they were not part of their Class 12 curriculum. This move eliminates rigid subject restrictions and expands opportunities for interdisciplinary studies, aligning with modern higher education trends.

UGC panel recommendations

A special UGC panel was formed to assess various aspects of the exam, including paper structure, duration, syllabus alignment, and logistical challenges. The panel’s recommendations were approved and incorporated into CUET UG 2025.

UGC Chairman M. Jagadesh Kumar highlighted that shifting to CBT mode enhances security and prevents exam disruptions. He further emphasized that allowing subject flexibility would enable students to explore more academic pathways.

Since its launch in 2022, CUET UG has faced multiple challenges, including technical glitches, score normalization issues, and logistical hurdles. The 2024 edition, which was conducted in hybrid mode, saw last-minute cancellations in Delhi due to administrative failures.

With the transition to full CBT mode, CUET UG 2025 aims to streamline operations, minimize disruptions, and provide a more student-friendly experience. The UGC is confident that these reforms will create a fair and accessible university admission process.

Candidates are advised to stay updated on the NTA website for the official notification and application details.