DU opens Phase 2 admissions for UG courses: Check last date, registration process

Delhi University on Tuesday, July 8, opened Phase 2 of its Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) for Undergraduate Admissions 2025, just hours after the National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the CUET-UG 2025 results. The preference-filling window under Phase 2 will remain open until 11:59 pm on July 14.

Students who had already registered during Phase 1 of the CSAS process must now log in to their dashboards at ugadmission.uod.ac.in, select and prioritise their preferred course and college combinations based on CUET scores and eligibility criteria.

As of 5:00 pm on July 8, DU recorded 2,65,213 total registrations, of which 1,85,791 candidates have completed Phase 1. These applicants are now eligible to proceed with the Phase 2 preference submission.

How to complete DU CSAS Phase 2:

Visit admission.uod.ac.in

Log in using CUET credentials

Select and prioritise programme and college combinations

Submit preferences before 11:59 pm on July 14

If a candidate fails to submit preferences by the deadline, the system will automatically lock whatever selections were last saved.

Correction window and late registrations:

Candidates who have already submitted Phase 1 applications but need to make corrections can use the one-time correction window, which is open from July 6 to July 11. Corrections must be completed in a single session; the form will not reopen after submission.

Both Phase 1 and Phase 2 registrations remain open until July 14, allowing latecomers another chance to participate in the admissions cycle.

DU CSAS Admission Process: At a glance:

Phase I: Registration using CUET application number, personal and academic details submission, and fee payment

Phase II: Course and college preference selection

Phase III: DU releases multiple allocation lists based on CUET scores, reservation categories, and seat availability

Delhi University has urged students to prioritise their selections carefully and follow all deadlines to avoid disqualification. All updates will be available on the official DU admissions portal.