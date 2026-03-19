GATE 2026 results out: Here's how to check your score, rank and qualifying status

The wait is set to end for lakhs of engineering aspirants as the GATE 2026 results are expected to be announced today, March 19. With the results due shortly, candidates across the country are preparing to check their scores and plan their next academic or career move.

Once declared, the results will be available on the official GOAPS portal, where candidates can log in using their enrolment ID or registered email ID along with their password.

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How to check GATE 2026 result

To access their results, candidates need to visit the GOAPS portal and log in with their credentials. After logging in, they will be able to view key details, including their marks, GATE score out of 1000, All India Rank (AIR), and qualifying status for the respective paper.

A direct link to check the result will be activated on the portal once the results are officially released.

Scorecard release and validity

The official scorecards are expected to be made available a few days after the result declaration. Candidates who qualify will be able to download their scorecards during the designated window.

The GATE 2026 score will remain valid for three years, allowing candidates flexibility in using their results for admissions or job opportunities over multiple cycles.

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What happens after the result

Following the announcement, qualified candidates can participate in postgraduate admissions through the COAP and CCMT counselling platforms.

Apart from admissions, GATE scores are also widely used by public sector undertakings (PSUs) for recruitment, making the results significant for both academic and professional pathways.

The examination was conducted in February across multiple sessions covering around 30 papers. With results set to be declared today, attention will soon shift to cut-off marks, toppers and the upcoming admission rounds.