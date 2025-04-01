IBPS declares clerk mains result 2025: Check how you can download your result

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has officially released the results for the IBPS Clerk Mains Examination 2025. Candidates who participated in the Customer Service Associates (CSA) Mains Exam can now access their scores on the official IBPS website at ibps.in. Applicants are encouraged to stay updated on the site for any further announcements and information regarding the recruitment process.
Exam Overview
The IBPS Clerk Mains examination took place on October 13, 2024, as scheduled. This assessment tested candidates across four major sections:
Steps to Check IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2025
Recruitment Updates
This recruitment initiative aims to fill 6,148 vacancies. Notably, in November 2024, IBPS officially transitioned the title of the Clerk position to Customer Service Associate (CSA), with the change coming into effect on April 1, 2024.
For more details, prospective candidates are advised to visit the official IBPS website.
Copyright©2025 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today