ICAI CA Final Exam 2024: Result to be declared today. How to check exam scorecard, merit list 

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is set to announce the results for the November 2024 ICAI CA Final exams in the late evening on December 26.

According to the official notice, the result for the Chartered Accountant Final Examinations held in November 2024 is scheduled to be declared on December 26, 2024 (late evening), and can be accessed by candidates at icai.nic.in.

Once released, the results will be available on the official ICAI websites: icai.org and icai.nic.in. To qualify, candidates need to score at least 40 percent in each paper and a minimum of 50 percent overall in each group.

Along with the results, ICAI is also expected to publish the names and marks of the CA Final exam toppers on its website.

Group 1 exams were conducted on November 3, 5, and 7, while Group 2 exams took place on November 9, 11, and 13, 2024.

Candidates will have to log in at the official website icai.org with their roll numbers and registration numbers or PINs to access and download the ICAI CA final result.

Steps to Check ICAI CA Final Result 2024:

Visit the official ICAI website, icai.org.

Click on the link for the ICAI CA Final Result 2024.

Enter the required details.

Your ICAI CA Final Result will appear on the screen.

Review and save the result.

To pass the ICAI CA Final exam, candidates must achieve a minimum of 40 percent in each subject and at least 50 percent in each group.

Last year, 65,294 candidates appeared for the ICAI CA Final Group 1 exam with only 6,176 candidates passing. The pass rate for Group 1 was 9.46 percent. In Group 2, 62,679 candidates appeared, and 13,540 were successful, giving a pass percentage of 21.6 percent.

The CA Final exam is the last stage of the Chartered Accountancy course offered by ICAI. It evaluates candidates’ expertise in advanced subjects such as accounting, auditing, taxation, financial management, and business laws, and serves as the final step toward becoming a Chartered Accountant in India.