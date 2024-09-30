EY employee death: ICAI introduces measures to tackle stress, improve work-life balance among CAs

In the wake of the tragic death of a young chartered accountant (CA) from “overwork”, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has formed a dedicated group headed to tackle stress management that will introduce measures to improve work-life balance and manage stress within the profession.

Underlining its commitment to the holistic well-being of CAs, both professionally and personally, the ICAI in a statement on Monday said it has introduced further initiatives to promote a healthy work environment for its members and employees.

It will also work with industry partners to promote flexible work models such as remote working, flexible hours, and wellness programmes, helping members balance their professional and personal commitments.

Other measures include conducting regular workshops, webinars, and awareness campaigns promoting physical activity, mindfulness, and emotional well-being with a focus on managing professional commitments while maintaining a balanced personal life as well as collaborating with health institutions to introduce stress management programmes, including counselling services and mental health support for members and students.

The ICAI will also develop peer support networks where members can share experiences, seek advice, and collaborate to address challenges related to stress management and plans to introduce a counselling help desk within its National Call Centre to help members with stress management.

Ranjeet Kumar Agarwal, President, ICAI underlined the importance of employee well-being for multinational corporations and organisations.

“We strongly urge organisations to implement balanced work policies that promote employee health and reduce stress. By prioritising the mental and physical well-being of their workforce, organizations can foster a more productive, resilient, and innovative environment,” he said.

ICAI, which is the statutory body for the regulation and development of the profession of Chartered Accountancy in India, said in the statement that it has long recognised the challenges of stressful work conditions and has proactively implemented various measures to support the well-being of its members and students.

“The Institute has organised numerous health and wellness programs, including health awareness camps, webinars on stress management, yoga sessions, motivational conferences, walkathons, marathons, all aimed at promoting mental and physical wellness,” it said.

The increasing demands placed on professionals across industries have raised widespread concerns regarding the detrimental effects of high-pressure environments on personal health and professional efficiency, it further noted.

On July 20, 26-year-old Anna Sebastian Perayil, a CA from Kerala who was an employee of Ernst & Young (EY) member firm SR Batliboi in Pune, passed away due to what her mother claims was “work stress”. She had started working at the firm just four months ago. Her mother, Anita Augustine had also sent an email to EY India Chief Rajiv Memani, criticising the firm for promoting excessive work.