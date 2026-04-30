ICSE, ISC result 2026 out today: Class 10, Class 12 scorecards out at 11 am; here's how to check

The wait ends today. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations will declare both ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 results at 11 am on April 30, 2026. Students can access and download their scorecards on the official portal cisce.org or through DigiLocker using their UID and index number.

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The ICSE examinations were conducted from February 17 to March 30, while ISC exams ran from February 12 to April 3. Around 2.6 lakh students appeared for the ICSE board exams, while nearly 1.5 lakh candidates sat the ISC examinations.

What you need to pass

ICSE Class 10 students must secure a minimum aggregate of 33% to qualify. ISC Class 12 students need at least 35% to pass.

This year's results arrive nearly a week earlier than the previous two years — and with pass rates consistently above 98% since 2023, expectations are high.

What last year's numbers looked like

In 2025, the ICSE Class 10 pass percentage stood at 99.35%, while the ISC Class 12 pass percentage was 99.34%. Both figures have set a high benchmark for 2026.

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How to download your scorecard

Visit cisce.org Click on "ICSE Examination Results 2026" or "ISC Examination Results 2026" on the homepage Select your course, enter your UID, index number and captcha code Click "Show Result" Download and save your scorecard for future reference

Alternatively, students can access their marksheets directly through DigiLocker using their UID and index number, a reliable backup if the official website slows under heavy traffic at 11 am.

To log in, candidates will need details from their admit cards, including course, index number, UID (a seven-digit unique identification number), and captcha code.