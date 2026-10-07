IIT-JEE Advanced 2026 exam results: Over 10,000 girls qualify for the first time in 6 years

The qualification rate among registered women candidates stood at 23.4 per cent, up from 21.7 per cent in 2025. Among women who appeared in both papers, the qualification rate was 24.9 per cent—the highest recorded in the six-year period covered by the JIC report, from 2021 to 2026.

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Metric JEE Advanced 2026 Women registered 43,112 Women appeared in both papers 40,562 Women qualified 10,107 Qualification rate among registered candidates 23.4% Share of women among all qualifiers 17.76%

Six-Year High

The number of women qualifiers rose from 9,404 in 2025 to 10,107 in 2026, an increase of 703 candidates. This is the first time since the period covered by the JIC report that the count has crossed 10,000.

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The JIC report, prepared by IIT Roorkee, said the 23.4 per cent qualification rate among registered female candidates was the highest in the six years reviewed. It also marks a notable improvement from last year’s 21.7 per cent.

IIT Seat Share

Women candidates also improved their share of IIT admissions. According to the data, 3,814 women secured IIT seats in 2026, taking their share to 20.22 per cent of the total seats allotted.

However, women still accounted for 17.76 per cent of all JEE Advanced 2026 qualifiers, indicating that the gender gap in the examination pipeline remains substantial despite the improvement in qualification numbers.

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