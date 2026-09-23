Rao, who said he has more than 25 years of experience at IIT Bombay and IIT Delhi, also used the controversy to highlight what he believes is a broader challenge facing the IIT system: the “one-size-fits-all” approach to education.

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According to Rao, IIT classrooms have become increasingly diverse, with students arriving from vastly different academic backgrounds. He pointed to the intensive coaching culture surrounding competitive examinations and noted that students entering IITs can have significantly different JEE Advanced ranks and levels of preparedness.

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He also highlighted language as another factor contributing to classroom differences.

“The question to ask therefore is, with such heterogeneity, can we expect every student to learn at the same pace?” Rao wrote.

I am disturbed to see Prof. Suryanarayana Doola being vilified over the recent controversy at IIT Bombay. I know Surya personally. He is one of the finest faculty members I have known in the IIT system, and a gentleman of the highest integrity. Whatever concerns have been raised… pic.twitter.com/PwlAWQWvW9 — V. Ramgopal Rao, Ph.D. (@ramgopal_rao) September 23, 2026

He said faculty members cannot realistically teach every class at several different levels simultaneously. Moving too slowly could cause highly prepared students to lose interest, while moving too quickly could leave others struggling to keep up.

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Rao further argued that the challenge is not restricted to students from any particular admission category. He said the transition from coaching-based preparation to independent learning can be difficult for students from different backgrounds.

Rao proposes flexible five-year BTech programme

As a possible solution, Rao proposed reconsidering the structure of BTech programmes at IITs by allowing students to complete them over five years instead of following a rigid four-year timeline.

Under his proposal, students who meet the required academic standards could complete their degrees in four years, while others could use additional time, potentially three-and-a-half to five years, along with greater academic support.

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He suggested that students could receive recorded lectures, online learning material and language support where required. The pace, he said, should ultimately be determined by academic performance within the IIT rather than a student's admission category or entrance rank.

Rao also argued that a five-year programme could reduce the psychological pressure associated with taking longer to graduate.

“We must uphold academic standards,” he said, while adding that institutions must recognise that students do not all arrive at the same point or learn at the same pace. According to Rao, providing students with the time and support needed to meet those standards should be considered a responsibility of the education system.